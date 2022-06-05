ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Liz Cheney calls Jan. 6 Capitol attack a 'conspiracy' and says threat is 'ongoing'

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON - Just days away from the first congressional hearing on the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., called the Capitol attack a "conspiracy" and described its fallout as an "ongoing threat."

"It is extremely broad. It's extremely well-organized. It's really chilling," Cheney said on "CBS Sunday Morning."

The Wyoming lawmaker suggested the willingness of many Republican Party members to turn a blind eye to former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election in hopes of staying in his favor has, in part, created a "personality cult" around Trump, shielding him from facing consequences.

"We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibility seriously and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump," Cheney said. "It is fundamentally antithetical — it is contrary to everything conservatives believe — to embrace a personality cult. And yet, that is what so many in my party are doing today."

Cheney called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in particular, alleging that the top House Republican has chosen to embrace more hateful sects of his party and has "turned his back on the Constitution" in hopes of becoming the next House speaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgqtK_0g19lGQo00
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Thursday marks the first of eight hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Several dramatic revelations have given a glimpse at the committee's findings.

Court records described the debunked legal strategy behind Trump’s effort to reject votes in closely contested states. Texts illustrated panic about the violence among Trump’s relatives and aides, as Republican lawmakers discussed martial law. Closed-door testimony described Trump’s inaction for hours after the Capitol was breached.

Cheney said she hopes that the nation pays attention to the committee's revelations, which expose the fragility of American democracy.

"People must watch and they must understand how easily our democratic system can can unravel if we don't defend it," she said.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Liz Cheney calls Jan. 6 Capitol attack a 'conspiracy' and says threat is 'ongoing'

Comments / 629

Andy Lovett
3d ago

Many have forgotten what The Declaration of Independence says.Do we have the right to overthrow our government?The Declaration of Independence says that we not only have the right but we also have the duty to alter or abolish any government that does not secure our unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Reply(94)
237
Carole Smith
3d ago

The big conspiriticy is the scam going on with January 6th..It was all conspired by the Democrats..Pelosi turned down President Trump's offer to employ the National Guard..Because it would have interfered with their on-going corrupted agenda & hide the truth from the American people...Biden had said it himself while hiding in his basement.."We have the most extensive inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of our country "..He left the cat out of the bag on that one..He knows he didn't win...And now with their American Last policies..We are all losing..Bigtime!!!

Reply(47)
185
Patric Dogan
3d ago

goodbye Liz Cheney we won't have to deal with you for very much longer thank you very much Trump 2024 Trump 2023 speaker house impeach Joe Biden

Reply(37)
123
