Multiple Rounds Of Rain This Week

We will continue to see partly cloudy conditions on Monday, with a slim chance of a few showers.

Heading into the coming week, we will see multiple rounds of showers and storms track through the region. Along with the rain, the heat and humidity will return!

Multiple Rounds Of Rain

Heading out for the morning commute on Monday make sure to grab that umbrella. It won’t be a washout but any showers or storms that develop could potentially produce heavy rainfall. A better chance for rainfall will come with a strong frontal passage on Wednesday. With the needed environmental parameters in place, isolated strong storms will be possible during the afternoon. The exact timing of the frontal passage along with the amount of instability will determine any type of severe weather threat for the Tennessee Valley. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!

With high pressure to the south and a frontal system to the north, our region is sandwiched in the middle. A strong south/south-westerly wind flow will usher in tropical air into the region. This strong wind flow will lead to a very saturated environment, helping to support the potential for localized heavy rainfall.

Potential Impacts From Storms This Week



Heading through this week the main threats from any storms that do develop will be frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. If any strong to severe storms are able to fire up, small hail will be possible. Through the next seven days on average, the area could see around an inch of rain with isolated higher amounts possible.

Turning Hot & Humid

Humidity Returns



On top of an increase in rain activity this week, it will be turning hot and humid again. A strong southerly wind flow will pump deep tropical moisture into the region. Dew point values are forecasted to rise into the upper 60s to even the low 70s. Remember dew points measure the amount of moisture in the atmosphere and when values get this high it becomes very uncomfortable. Along with the very humid conditions, heat index values could reach the mid-90s. Make sure to stay plenty hydrated if you have any outdoor plans.

When it comes to temperatures, it is looking to turn hot again. The average temperature during this period is 88 degrees. Each day we look to be right around that temperature with a few days hitting 90 degrees. Even though it will be hot, it will not come close to record highs during this time period.

Heading into this week make sure you stay weather aware and stick with the Weather Authority for the latest details.

