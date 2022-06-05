ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Covers Alanis Morissette, Ray Charles, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Alanis Morissette is known for many things, from her early appearances on Nickelodeon television shows to her infamous album, Jagged Little Pill.

But it’s possible that only the hardcore fans know about her incredible song, “Uninvited.” Well, it would seem that Kelly Clarkson is one of those very keen-eyed, close-listening fans, as Clarkson covered Morissette’s lesser-known hit during the past week via her popular running “Kellyoke” series.

Clarkson, who regularly covers big-name artists and their hits (and even lesser known songs) on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, offered three excellent renditions this week, which you can see below. Check out “Uninvited.”

This week Clarkson also took on two other tracks, including “Smoky Mountain Rain” by Ronnie Milsap and the legendary track “Georgia On My Mind,” from legendary songwriter and performer Ray Charles.

In the first, Clarkson offered a sweet-sounding vibe on the ballad, her voice soaring, offering emotion and passion, as is her signature style. Truly, Clarkson can make any song her own. Check out “Smoky Mountain Rain” below.

Finally, Clarkson offered a rendition of the Peach State’s anthem, “Georgia On My Mind,” by Charles. The song is one of the most famous by the soulful singer and it swells and wells, and of course, Clarkson gives it sweetness, smoothness, and even a touch of the sultry. Check out Clarkson’s stellar rendition of the track below. (She even gives some high Mariah Carey-esque notes.)

(Photo: Art Streiber/NBC)

Comments / 0

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

