T Bone Burnett to Release New LP ‘The Invisible Light: Spells’

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Legendary musician T Bone Burnett has announced today (June 3), that he plans to release a new album, The Invisible Light: Spells, on August 5.

The work marks the second installment of the Grammy and Oscar-winning artist’s The Invisible Light trilogy. The producer and multi-instrumentalist (born Joseph Henry) is known for his emotive music.

To celebrate the announcement, Burnett shared his latest single, “Realities.com,” which you can check out below.

The trilogy’s first installment, The Invisible Light: Acoustic Space, was released in 2019 to much praise.

According to a press statement about the release, “The Invisible Light is a fusion of trance, electronic, folk, tribal and global music. At the heart of this trilogy is technology and how it has advanced significantly throughout the course of the last century, with radio, film, television, and the internet serving as central parts of our lives. In acoustic space, people hear from every direction at once, the center is everywhere, and there is no border.”

Burnett has made music for the HBO series, True Detective, and he earned a great deal of adulation for his work on the five-time Grammy-winning soundtrack for the film, O Brother, Where Art Thou? He also worked on The Big Lebowski, The Hunger Games, Crazy Heart, and Walk The Line, among others.

He has collaborated with many big-name artists, including Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, and Roy Orbison. He won Album of the Year and Record of the Year for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raising Sand.

Check out the new song and the full tracklist of the upcoming LP below.

THE INVISIBLE LIGHT: SPELLS LP TRACKLIST

1. Realities.com

2. I’m Starting a New Life Today

3. Mother Cross (We Think We Think)

4. A Better Day

5. Casting A Spell

6. You May Leave But This Will Bring You Back

7. Mother Cross (We Think We Think) Reprise

8. Itopia Chant

9. A Better Dat (Reprise)

Photo by Jason Myers/Sacks and Co.

