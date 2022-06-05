ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, Not a Ford Mustang

By Becca Hopkins
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2022 Chevrolet Camaro or 2022 Ford Mustang? Both of these sports cars are icons, but we’ve got four reasons to choose the Camaro. The post 4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, Not a Ford Mustang appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 7

Give'em truth
3d ago

How about 4 reasons to totally ignore this useless publication. They produce the most ignorant articles on cars and trucks I have ever seen.

5
Tonya Francis
3d ago

I know one great reason to buy a Camaro over a ford!! A gm/Chevy will last a lot longer and built better

5
MotorTrend Magazine

Diesel-Powered ’79 Ford F-350 Beats Corvettes and Camaros With $220,000 Sale Price

In the fast-paced world of automotive buying and selling, Mecum Auctions' eight-day bidding marathon at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is one of the proverbial "main events" of the year. For bidders (buyers), and especially for consignors (sellers), "Mecum Indy" is the place where automotive dreams really can and do come true, as all types of cars and trucks are in abundance, and the "big score" attitude is unanimous.
INDIANA STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford Benchmarking Mustang Shelby GT500 Rival Chevy Camaro ZL1

We’ve spotted yet another GM vehicle on Ford territory. This time, the model in question is the Chevy Camaro ZL1, which we noticed at a Ford facility, presumably for benchmarking purposes against the Ford Mustang. The Camaro ZL1 pulls motivation from GM’s supercharged 6.2L V8 LT4 engine, which is...
CARS
Motorious

1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 One Year Only Car Barn Find

It's been sitting for 40 years... We all love a good barn find now and then, which is why YouTube is such an excellent platform for car enthusiasts. You can find some genuinely wild stuff on the internet, including supercars, racers, and vintage muscle cars, just to name a few. Undoubtedly, dedicated YouTubers such as Auto Archeology, the founder of this subject, have discovered some of the world's most fantastic cars in various states of disarray. However, this particular car is a wildly iconic vehicle that could possibly be one of the rarest Mustangs ever made as it was only produced for one year. So what is this excellent pony car worthy of its iconic name?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Ford Confirms Next Mustang Will Have Six-Speed Manual

The current generation of the Ford Mustang is a pretty good sports car, but it's been with us for a long time now and all we can think about is what the replacement will be like. Fortunately, we've been getting tidbits of information including a rumor claiming that the new model will get the current model's engines. Later, hybrid powertrains will be offered. We also have a pretty good idea of what it will look like thanks to a leak from a couple of months ago. And now we can confirm that the seventh-generation Mustang will come with a manual transmission. Praise be!
CARS
#Ford Mustang#Chevrolet Camaro#Chevy Camaro#Vehicles#American#Toyota
fordauthority.com

5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo Engine Will Not Be Offered As A Crate: Exclusive

The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

A New Ford Thunderbird Could Serve As a Direct Rival to the Chevy C8 Corvette

Ford Thunderbird (or the T-bird) was announced for the first time in 1953 as a direct competitor to the just launched – at that time - Chevrolet Corvette. In just a year it went from an idea to a prototype and was unveiled to the public during the 1954 Detroit Auto Show. Sales started shortly after for the 1955 model year. The Thunderbird was produced without interruption for ten generations - from 1955 to 1997, then discontinued until it was brought back to life in 2002. However, the eleventh generation was produced only for 3 years, so in 2005 the name was discontinued again.
CARS
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Car Brands for 2022

Everyone wants to know that their new car isn’t going to break down and leave them stranded. While you might shop for vehicles with your sights on the latest technology or performance, you can shop for reliability. If you really want to stack the deck in your favor, you might consider buying a car from a brand with a reputation for dependability, like Toyota. Here are the five most reliable car brands for 2022.
CARS
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS
yankodesign.com

This Lamborghini wasn’t made to run on roads…

With treads similar to those you’d find on a tank, the Lamborghini LMXX2 by Michael Hritzkrieg was designed to dominate off-road terrains. Made to run on sands, soil, and even rocks, this raging bull doesn’t need asphalt underneath it. It just needs a driver and determination. Emerging out...
CARS
Motor1.com

Florida Driver Thinks C8 Corvette Is Submarine, Conquers Flooded Road

Water and cars do not mix. Actually, deep water and cars don't mix, save for exceedingly rare examples like the Amphicar from the 1960s, or high-riding four-wheel-drive vehicles with gobs of ground clearance. Even then, navigating a flooded street is extremely dangerous, as there's no telling what obstacles or pitfalls might lurk beneath the water. As such, this article definitely earns a don't try this at home warning.
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

