ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL finishes interviewing Watson over misconduct claims, attorney says

By Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoySS_0g19kkkh00

Previously aired video: Attorney says he wants to know why Watson gave $5k to spa owner

HOUSTON (AP) — Lawyers for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team , the NFL has finished interviewing him while investigating whether or not he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Atty. Rusty Hardin says NFL investigators met with Watson for a total of four days.  The investigators met with Watson for three days in May and just recently met with Watson for one additional day.

30 animals found dead in animal rescue CEO’s SC home

Hardin said he does not know when the NFL will release their decision or issue any possible discipline. Hardin did say he expects the decision to come later this month or sometime in July.

Hardin, and Atty. Leah Graham, who also represents Watson, both have said that the investigators were very thorough and that the star quarterback cooperated fully.

Atty. Tony Buzbee, who represents the 23 accusers, has told the I-Team he believes the NFL’s investigation is “bogus.” He said the investigators talked to some of the accusers.

Talk show host Wendy Williams placed under court-ordered financial guardianship

And, last week, the I-Team reported, Buzbee said he will be filing yet another suit any day now.

The accusers all allege sexual misconduct by Watson.

Watson has denied all the allegations and says he wants to clear his name.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Texas Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Sc#Atty#The I Team
ClutchPoints

NYT bombshell reveals new Browns QB Deshaun Watson saw 66 massage therapists in 17 months

The Deshaun Watson situation is only getting messier for the Cleveland Browns. While Watson wasn’t indicted criminally by a grand jury in his sexual misconduct scandal, more women have since come forward with accusations and details of his bad behavior. There have now been 24 total civil lawsuits brought against Watson by massage therapists, and the latest New York Times expose from Jenny Vrentas further undercuts the Browns quarterback’s defense that he was simply seeking out professional massage therapy by offering up even more details about his misdeeds.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson’s Behavior

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing 24 civil lawsuits currently, a number that could climb. According to a report from the New York Times, the number goes far beyond 24, and the Houston Texans enabled a lot of it. The Times’s review also showed that Watson’s conduct was enabled,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy