Affirm and Klarna ramp up competing efforts to attract US consumers

By Mary Ann Azevedo
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuy now, pay later has become nearly ubiquitous here in the U.S. As such, companies that offer that technology to merchants are unsurprisingly growing more competitive with each other. Case in point. This past week, San Francisco–based Affirm announced it was making its buy now, pay later technology available...

techcrunch.com

Why Primetime Partners is betting on the “ageless” population

The venture capital firm was started in 2020 by Abby Levy, who was founding president of Thrive with Arianna Huffington, and Alan Patricof, founder of Greycroft Partners. For Primetime Partners, “age tech” can touch almost every sector of what Patricof calls the “ageless population:” health tech, fintech, consumer tech, prop tech and many more.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Kohl’s Gets 2 Competing Takeover Bids

Kohl’s has been the recipient of takeover bids from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group, a retail holding company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Thursday (June 2). Sycamore will value the department store chain at around the mid-$50s a share, with Franchise Group offering around $60....
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Financial World

The Great Escape from China: Big companies are closing their offices

The company announced that from July 2023, Kindle users in that country will no longer be able to buy digital books. Existing users will be able to "download" previously made purchases until June 2024. The Kindle maker did not give a reason for the pullback in its announcement, but it said its existing businesses in China, such as logistics, ads, and devices, will not be affected.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Retail: Victoria’s Secret Shift Not Catching on With Shoppers Yet; Belk and Conn’s Collaborate on Store-in-Store Home Furnishings Offering

Today in retail, eobuwie takes the shoes out of traditional shoe stores across Poland, and payment declines are on the rise as inflation increases. Plus, eCommerce is changing real estate-related decisions, the era of plug-and-play eCommerce solutions might be over and Payoneer teams up with Optty on a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering.
RETAIL
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
CBS News

Klarna faces backlash after CEO shares names of laid-off workers on social media

Klarna Bank is playing defense after its CEO stirred controversy by publishing on LinkedIn the names of hundreds of employees the lender had recently laid off. The financial technology company said last week that it would cut about 10% of its roughly 5,000 workers to trim costs after a loss of $487 million last year. On May 30, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski followed up with a LinkedIn post that included a Google spreadsheet listing hundreds of the laid-off workers by name, with the goal of connecting them to recruiters and helping them find new jobs.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

US battery production enters new era as Solid Power’s pilot production line debuts

The new facility, unlike the company’s previous pre-pilot line, will be “highly inflexible,” said Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s CEO. In the battery world, an inflexible pilot line is a good thing — it means that the company is honing its production skills with an eye toward commercialization. Mass production, after all, relies on repeatedly performing a sequence of refined steps over and over again without any surprises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
Mashed

How Kroger Is Using Tech To Stay On Top Of Its Game

When COVID-19 first struck in late spring of 2020, traditional supply chains that served everything from household cleaning supplies to dairy, meats, and cereals were left struggling in its wake. The pandemic's impact, and the fallout, were such that FMI: The Food Industry Association executive director David Fikes said, "Never before in the recent past of our nation have we been forced to confront the magnitude of abrupt changes that COVID-19 circumstances foisted upon us all," per Supermarket News. He continued, "So the food industry — an industry that over the past few decades has become quite accustomed to confronting and addressing disruptions — suddenly found itself facing an unprecedented disruption."
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Bird is laying off 23% of staff

The tech tracker attributes the news of the layoffs to an internal memo, but certain LinkedIn posts from former Bird employees confirm that the layoffs have already begun, and they’re hitting everyone from senior managers to new hires across different business divisions. Bird has also confirmed the layoffs to...
BUSINESS

