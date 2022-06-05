Last Day to Enjoy Low Humidity Before Changes to Forecast

Sunday will be another June treat with low humidity. Highs will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s. With a southerly wind back in the forecast some models try and bring a pop-up storm or two Sunday afternoon, but confidence in this is minimal.

WTVF

As moisture spreads back into the Mid-South, both humidity and storm chances climb for the work-week.

WTVF

Each day for the work-week we will see rain and thunderstorm chances, especially in the afternoons.

WTVF