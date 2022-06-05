Voter turnout still low as primary election is just days away

Voters had multiple options Saturday including dropping their mail-in ballots in drop boxes, voting in person, and registering to vote.

Both offices in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero were open Saturday, County Clerk official Elaina Cano said this is standard practice as they try to open at least two weekends prior to an election.

“I definitely think it just gives an added day for them on the weekends for voters to take advantage," said Cano.

The goal of these extended hours is to make voting more accessible and convenient for voters.

Gregory Astle was one of the voters who took advantage of that and came in to vote in person.

“You know it makes sense to me that voting on the weekend should maybe be the norm because that’s when most people are off work," said Astle.

SLO County Clerk officials say they are seeing more drop-off mail-in ballots than in-person voting, but the number of ballots received remains low.

“So far we have mailed out about 186,000 ballots and we have received back about 37,000 which is only about 20 percent of the ballots we have issued which is quite low," said Cano.

If you’re waiting until the last minute to vote, Cano says that might not be the best choice.

“ In order to get their votes counted and in that first set of unofficial results at 8 o’clock on Tuesday, they should definitely be submitting their ballots prior to then," said Cano.

There is still time to vote. There are ballot boxes that are 24 hours and can be used to drop off your mail-in ballot.