A California man has been arrested in the theft of an Olympian’s gold medal, and the volleyball player is offering a reward for its return, police said. The 31-year-old man is accused of breaking into Olympian Jordyn Poulter’s car and stealing personal items, including her 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medal, the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO