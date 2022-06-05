ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kambosos: I Give Haney His Full Respect, Let Him Have His Time And We'll Do It Again

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Kambosos Jr. did not entertain the thought of losing ahead of his undisputed championship clash with Devin Haney. One thing he vowed to never do under such a scenario, though, was ruin his opponent’s moment in the sun as was the case when Kambosos was in the same position a...

www.boxingscene.com

Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Won't Allow Golden Boy To Prevent "War" With Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia had a viral ringside exchange with Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe following Gervonta Davis’ knockout win against Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Garcia has been pressing for a fight with Davis over the last two years. Ellerbe has been adamant that he...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Inoue: Canelo's Defeat Made Me Feel I Have To Win Impressively To Become Best Pound-For-Pound

Naoya Inoue believes he can be next to wear the pound-for-pound crown left up for grabs in the wake of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s recent defeat. The unbeaten three-division and reigning WBA/IBF bantamweight champ will be able to stake his claim with a repeat win over WBC bantamweight titlist Nonito Donaire. The two meet again this Tuesday from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, the same site that saw Inoue (22-0, 19KOs) claim a twelve-round, unanimous decision win to unify the titles and win the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament.
Devin Haney
Boxing Scene

Munguia On Move To Big Bear: For Fight At This Weight, We Relocated To Get Better Sparring

A fight at a new weight required a few changes for Jaime Munguia. The decision to briefly campaign at super middleweight—perhaps for just one night—prompted the unbeaten Tijuana native and his team to find a location more suitable to his preparation needs. The former WBO junior middleweight titlist normally trains at the famed Otomi Ceremonial Center in the mountains of Temoya, Mexico, roughly 10,000 feet above sea level.
ANAHEIM, CA
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Every Time I Tried To Exchange, Haney Held; He Did Hold A Lot

George Kambosos Jr.’s face was marked up following his loss to Devin Haney, but the former IBF/WBA/WBO lightweight champion claimed he was not hurt at any point during their 12-round, 135-pound title fight Sunday. Kambosos is sure he hurt Haney on multiple occasions, though, both to his body and...
Boxing Scene

Derek Chisora-Kubrat Pulev Rematch Set, July 9 At The O2

Derek Chisora finally has an opponent—and a familiar face, to boot—for a long-targeted July date. The veteran heavyweight trialhorse is set to rematch Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in a battle of former title challengers set for July 9 at The O2 in London. The bout will headline a DAZN Show that was formally announced by Matchroom Boxing on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Donaire: I've Driven By Becoming The Undisputed Champion

Nonito Donaire isn’t too concerned about where he is ranked within boxing’s imaginary hierarchy. The four-division titlist and current WBC 118-pound beltholder was recently asked about his “pound-for-pound” credentials, and if he thinks he will land a top spot should he come out victorious against his bantamweight title unification rematch against WBA, IBF titleholder Naoya Inoue this Tuesday at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya 'Can't Wait' To Sell Golden Boy Promotions: 'I'm Sitting On Billion-Dollar Company'

LOS ANGELES – On Tuesday, Ryan Garcia officially kickstarted the promotional tour of his upcoming fight against Javier Fortuna on July 16. Missing from the press conference was Fortuna, who opted to stay back training in Puerto Rico and instead fielded questions virtually with select media. Another principal figure missing from the media festivities was Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Melbourne
Boxing Scene

Inoue: Ranking Donaire With Anyone I've Faced, He's More Special Than Anyone Else

Naoya Inoue had a feeling that he hadn’t seen the last of Nonito Donaire after their first meeting. Their sensational November 2019 fight doubled as a bantamweight title unification clash and the final leg of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament, with Inoue claiming a well-earned twelve-round, unanimous decision. Following the fight, Yokohama’s Inoue was expected to defend his IBF/WBA titles versus then-WBO champ John Riel Casimero, only for the pandemic to shut down those plans and for the Filipino to go entirely in another direction. It led to Inoue eventually making his way back to Donaire, who broke his own record as the oldest fighter to win a bantamweight title when he reclaimed the WBC belt at age 38. The feat allows for three belts at stake in their anticipated rematch this Tuesday, where Donaire’s chances aren’t at all dismissed by the general public and who Inoue has treated in training camp as a viable threat.
Boxing Scene

Jeff Horn: Kambosos Can Definitely Upset Haney in a Rematch

Former world champion Jeff Horn would like to see countryman George Kambosos activate his rematch clause for an immediate second encounter with Devin Haney. Last Sunday at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Haney outboxed Kambosos over twelve rounds to become the undisputed lightweight world champion by unifying the WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA titles.
Boxing Scene

Arum Receptive to Stevenson-Tank Fight Despite Politics

Bob Arum does not think it will be a Herculean task to get perhaps the most talented fighter in his promotional stable to take on a rival company’s star draw. Arum, the head of Top Rank Inc., was asked for his thoughts on whether or not there is a favorable chance to see a match-up between his charge, unified 130-pound titlist Shakur Stevenson, and Gervonta Davis materialize in the future.
Boxing Scene

Joe Cordina Wants Big Money Opportunities: It Has To Be The Right Fights

Newly crowned IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina is ready to pursue bigger fights and more gold in his weight class. This past Saturday night in Liverpool, Cordina captured the IBF belt with a brutal one-punch knockout of Japan's Kenichi Ogawa in the second round. The outcome was impressive, as...
Boxing Scene

Donaire: That First Knockdown, I Came Up Completely Blank; Hardest Punch I've Ever Been Hit With

Nonito Donaire was never in this predicament before at any point in his illustrious career spanning three decades. Not even in his twelve previous rounds with Naoya Inoue did the former four-division champion experience a moment where he was separated from his senses in the ring. It happened near the end of the first round of their bantamweight title unification rematch, when Inoue landed a flush right hand to Donaire’s temple to floor the future Hall of Famer for the first of two times en route to a second-round knockout loss Tuesday in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene

Adam Kownacki: I Need To Beat Demirezen To Be Back in Heavyweight Mix

Heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki will attempt to get his career back on track. The 33-year-old Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) will see action on July 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Kownacki picked up some of his biggest wins at Barclays, with victories over Charles Martin, Gerald Washington...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Takuma Inoue: Excited To Once Again Share A Card With My Brother Naoya

The previous time that Takuma Inoue shared a card with his older brother resulted in his lone loss as a pro. A far more favorable result is expected this time around, even with the occasion taking place at the very same venue—Saitama (Japan) Super Arena—where Naoya Inoue shared the ring with Nonito Donaire and Takuma fought on the undercard. Takuma once again appears in supporting capacity, facing countryman Gakuya Furuhashi (28-8-2, 16KOs) in a bout that opens an ESPN+ streamed tripleheader beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET.
