Son kills his mother and puts her dismembered body in dumpster, California cops say

A 25-year-old man is accused of killing his mother, dismembering her body and leaving her remains in a dumpster at their Camarillo apartment complex, California authorities said.

David Hoetzlein shared an apartment with his mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, 62, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

Deputies responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call at Las Positas Apartments at 6:50 a.m. Pacific time Friday, June 3, found Tomoko Hoetzlein’s remains in the trash, the release said.

An investigation led to the arrest of David Hoetzlein in her death, sheriff’s officials said. Investigators say he left his mother’s body in a dumpster next to their apartment.

Neighbor Travis Alvidrez called the incident “kind of crazy,” KTLA reported.

“He lived here in the apartment complex, then barricaded himself into the apartment all day,” neighbor Kathy Kennedy told the station. “They were able to get him out at about 3:30.”

David Hoetzlein is being held on $3 million bail, the release said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call detective Michael Marco at 805-384-4739.

Camarillo is a city of nearly 73,000 people between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

