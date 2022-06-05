ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray Police Department have located hit-and-run vehicle

By Lucas Sellem
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run they say took place Saturday evening, June 4, around 9 p.m. According to...

