One dead in Jackson Co. ATV crash

We had reports of a two-vehicle wreck on I-59 in DeKalb County Tuesday leaving one person hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the collision was near mile marker 207 on the interstate, at approximately 2:00pm, with a 2020 Ford and a 2006 Cadillac being involved. The...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Summer Manor Apartments in Decatur on Wednesday. When crews arrived on scene, all occupants were evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire was due to cooking and listed as accidental. Damage was minimal and there...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect for a stabbing that left four people injured on June 1 also had a warrant out for his arrest for an attempted murder charge in Montgomery. On May 28, Dexter Houghton, 35, was developed as a suspect after allegedly assaulting someone in the 800...
A hearing has been set for December to determine the location of Casey white's trial. The Decatur Police Department is searching for the owner of a pony that was found in Decatur Tuesday night. Five arrested in disturbance call. Updated: 18 hours ago. Uber driver gets the ride of her...
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a retired K9 deputy this week. According to a Sheriff’s Office post on Tuesday, retired K9 Bono passed away at the age of 12. Alongside his partner Deputy Bradley Skipworth, Bono helped to take drugs off the street of Colbert County.
Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime. The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police. Game On! Georgia hits the pool for Water Polo. Updated: 11 hours ago. What can Georgia do? Find out...
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Following storms in the area on Tuesday June 7, many roadways are being obstructed by flooding. Around 7:30 p.m., a Gadsden Police officer had to rescue people stuck in a flooded car on George Wallace Drive. Officer Braxton Keener responded to a distress call from someone...
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Jessica Church, 41, of Rome, has been arrested for Insurance Fraud, Forgery, Conspiracy, Concealing the Identity of a Vehicle, and Tampering with Evidence. The case also resulted in the arrest of David Dover, 45, of Rome, for Insurance Fraud and Conspiracy.
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a large truck in Hazel Green on Monday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, an adult and a child were injured in the crash. The two individuals were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.
JONES CHAPEL, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested in Cullman County Tuesday morning after four days of evading the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffery Barton, 43, used a firearm while burglarizing a house near the Jones Chapel community Tuesday morning. Barton held a victim in Tuesday’s burglary at gunpoint and demanded a ride.
Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime. The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police. One injured in Athens shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. One person was injured in Sunday shooting in Athens. Game...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple people on June 5 after an incident at Point Mallard Park. According to police, patrons of the park notified managers of the water park that there were many boaters on the beach, drinking, smoking marijuana, cussing and playing loud, obscene music. Some patrons witnessed two women on the boat performing sexual acts.
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
