Driver Injured After Collision Between Vehicle, CTA Bus on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead near Ford City Mall Wednesday morning, according to police. The man was discovered unresponsive in a parking lot on the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, around 5:40 a.m., with a cord wrapped around his neck, police said. The victim appeared to be between the age of 40 and 50.No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO