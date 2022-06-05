ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 hearings, and the next test for American democracy

Cover picture for the articleNever before had a U.S. president pushed to overturn an election. The Select...

Rick Rodriguez
3d ago

The next test is not to shy away from our responsibility of holding every one responsible to fullest extent of the law.

The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
MSNBC

Sen. Graham praises Biden, condemns Trump in newly-released audio

In newly-released audio from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on January 6, praises President Biden's temperament and criticizes Donald Trump's behavior during the insurrection. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 11, 2022.
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
