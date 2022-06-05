ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old killed, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix said a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown.

Phoenix police Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after 1 a.m. Saturday shooting.

Police said one of the wounded died.

Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests have been made.

He said the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24.

The shooting happened about an hour after a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home not far away. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two shootings were related.

