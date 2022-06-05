ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Second suspect arrested in drive-by murder of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas

By Lauren Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh police have arrested a second suspect charged in the shooting death of a toddler in downtown Pittsburgh...

Lori Tantalo DiBattista
3d ago

Has there ever been a reason this woman had her child in the same car as a very questionable front seat passenger? What is the relationship of her & the passenger?

2
Jury finds man guilty in 2018 shooting in North Braddock

A jury has found a man guilty of killing another man more than three years ago in North Braddock. Jurors deliberated for about 5 hours before convicting Courde Daye of first-degree murder. He was charged with the killing of James Dent. Dent's murder happened on Jones Avenue, in November 2018.
BRADDOCK, PA
North Versailles police officer shown roughly taking woman into custody for rear-ending his car

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — The future of a North Versailles police officer is unclear after someone recorded him aggressively taking a woman into custody. We had to bleep out much of the video, because he was continually swearing and calling the woman names. At one point, you can hear the officer say, “Do you know who you just rear-ended?”
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Arrest warrant issued after dog found abandoned in cage for weeks

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Harmar Township police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man accused of animal abuse and neglect. Police say it was on Feb. 11 when they were called to a home along Nixon Road in Cheswick that 23-year-old John Anthony Wells was renting. They found a dog crated in the basement with no food or water and described their condition as 'emaciated.'
CHESWICK, PA
Former Northside Resident Pleads Guilty to Drugs and Weapons Charges

(File Photo of US Federal Court in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that 35-year-old Brandon Washington A former resident of Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhood pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense before United States District Judge Robert Colville.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man maintains innocence in fire that killed 3 Pittsburgh firefighters in 1995, despite pleading guilty

PITTSBURGH — A man pleaded guilty to a 1995 fire that killed three Pittsburgh firefighters but continues to maintain his innocence. Greg Brown Jr. was convicted in 1997 of setting a fire at a home on Bricelyn Street that claimed the lives of firefighters Thomas Brooks, Marc Kolenda and Patricia Conroy. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bedford County toddler's death ruled homicide, stepmother charged in death

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the death of a 3-year-old Bedford County toddler who died May 29 as a homicide due to asphyxiation. The examiner’s office said Travis W. Young died at 4 p.m. at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh about 18 hours after he was taken by ambulance to UPMC in Bedford, where he was initially treated May 28 for choking on baby wipes.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Weapons, drugs and explosive devices discovered in Bethel Park home, police say

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — An investigation into a Bethel Park home led to multiple charges against three people, including weapon and drug offenses. Joseph Roberts, Christine Niedermeyer and Steven Albertson face counts of weapons of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal Conspiracy, and drug possession/paraphernalia charges, according to Bethel Park police.
Washington County man charged in criminal homicide of infant son

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County man is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of his infant son last month. Charges were announced against 36-year-old Jordan Clarke on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Peters Township police were called to a home...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
3 suspects with alleged ties to Pagan's Motorcycle Club facing drug, weapons charges

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people with alleged connections to the Pagan's Motorcycle Gang have been arrested, according to the Bethel Park Police Department.A search warrant was issued to a house on Highland Circle in Bethel Park, where the suspects were living, and officers later discovered weapons, drugs and explosive devices.The Allegheny County Police Department Bomb Squad and the ATF were able to safely remove the explosives.Police also found a notebook that indicated homemade explosives were distributed to other club members. Joseph Roberts, Christine Niedermeyer, and Steven Albertson have been charged with 11 counts of weapons of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal conspiracy, and drug possession/paraphernalia charges, police said.
Police: Cranberry Woman Charged for Kicking EMT in Face

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony charges after she reportedly kicked an EMT in the face early Saturday morning. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Katie Lynn Hancock, of Cranberry, on Saturday, June 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
North Versailles officer seen shouting obscenities at driver after hit-and-run

Questions are being asked after a North Versailles police officer was caught on video shouting obscenities at a driver being taken into custody after a hit-and-run. In the video you can hear the officer say it was his kid in the car that was hit. A police source later confirmed...
Video captures officer scolding driver after cruiser struck from behind with his child inside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Questions are swirling about a video posted online that shows a North Versailles police officer shouting obscenities at a driver following a hit-and-run crash involving his family.hat officer is still on the job, but he's facing an emergency hearing Wednesday. KDKA spoke to one of the township commissioners who hadn't previously seen the video. After she sent it to him, his initial response was, "I'm shocked." "What's the matter with you?" the North Versailles police officer said to the woman in the video. The video started with the driver on the ground with her hands behind her...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA

