Second suspect arrested in drive-by murder of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people with alleged connections to the Pagan's Motorcycle Gang have been arrested, according to the Bethel Park Police Department.A search warrant was issued to a house on Highland Circle in Bethel Park, where the suspects were living, and officers later discovered weapons, drugs and explosive devices.The Allegheny County Police Department Bomb Squad and the ATF were able to safely remove the explosives.Police also found a notebook that indicated homemade explosives were distributed to other club members. Joseph Roberts, Christine Niedermeyer, and Steven Albertson have been charged with 11 counts of weapons of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal conspiracy, and drug possession/paraphernalia charges, police said.

1 DAY AGO