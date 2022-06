An Allentown mini market sold one of two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets for Saturday evening’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing, according to a news release. Whomever bought the ticket at Sun Mini Mart, in the 300 block of North Cedar Crest Boulevard, wins $707,016 before taxes, the lottery said. The other jackpot ticket was sold at Top Star Express, in the 500 block of Dublin Pike in Perkasie, Bucks County, the lottery said. The total prize was $1,414,032, the lottery said.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO