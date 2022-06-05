James Marsden Will Return In HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 4

Yesterday during HBO ‘s Westworld panel at ATX TV Festival in Austin, actor James Marsden made a surprise appearance to announce his return to the show in Season 4.

Marsden’s character Teddy Flood will return to the show in its fourth season, which is set to premiere June 26.

Also on the panel were cast members Evan Rachel Wood , Jeffrey Wright , Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan and Aurora Perrineau , in addition to co-creator and executive producer Lisa Joy .

Marsden was heavily involved in the show’s first two seasons, last appearing near the end of season two in 2018. In the season’s penultimate episode, Teddy kills himself in front of Dolores (Wood) after finding out that she changed his programming.

In keeping with tradition, there are not many details available on the plot line of Season 4, including what role Marsden will play. We do know, however, that Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will have a recurring role. You can check out the teaser trailer below, which showcases a lot of provocative imagery but still leaves the viewer in the dark about what is to come. HBO describes the season as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-0MwZPWKD4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Thandiwe Newton , Ed Harris , Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul are also set to return to Westworld in the forthcoming season.