PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-alarm fire swept through many buildings, including apartments and businesses, in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The call for the fire came in just before 10:30 p.m. to 60th and Market Streets. The flames spread to two buildings next door. It took firefighters three and a half hours to get the fire under control. There are no reports of injuries. All the apartments were empty at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO