PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 06/06/2022 5:50 P.M. Officials confirm at least two people are dead, and another is seriously injured. They say the plane was taking off from ECP when it declared an emergency. The plane then turned around and crashed in the woods around 4:10 P.M. Multiple Bay County agencies aided in the search for the plane, as well as the investigation into the cause of the crash.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO