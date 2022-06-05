ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia RTX 4060 could arrive in January 2023 – with a sting in the tail?

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 GPU is going to represent a fair old leap in power usage compared to the current-gen graphics cards from Team Green, and will consume more wattage than the RTX 3070 according to fresh speculation – plus we’ve heard something about the release date, too, with the card apparently due to land at the start of 2023 (more on that later).

First things first, as Kopite7kimi, one of the regular hardware leakers on Twitter shared, the RTX 4060 could demand more power than the current RTX 3070, which is rated at 220W.

I don't care about the real release date. I'm just curious about the performance of RTX 4060, which consumes more power than RTX 3070.June 5, 2022

Given that, we can expect the power consumption of the RTX 4060 to theoretically be pitched over 220W (or perhaps at that level). Given that the RTX 2060 drew 160W and the 3060 demanded 170W, that’s something of a leap to 220W or more.

VideoCardz (opens in new tab), which spotted the above tweet, also pointed out fresh rumors as to the release timeframe of Nvidia’s RTX 4000 (Lovelace) GPUs, and for the first time we’ve got a purported release date for the RTX 4060: January 2023 (in other words, a CES launch – the GPU will supposedly be initially revealed at the show, and go on sale probably at the end of the month).

That’s according to Wccftech’s (opens in new tab) sources, in a report which asserts that the RTX 4090 might launch in October, followed by the RTX 4080 in November, and then the RTX 4070 in December 2022, with the RTX 4060 following that.

Analysis: With great power comes great performance?

As noted, a 50W or bigger leap in power consumption from the current-gen RTX 3060 to the 4060 is fairly hefty, though that kind of increase is not unprecedented – Nvidia cranked power usage by 40W when the 2060 came out, for example. And furthermore, given all we’ve been hearing about the RTX 4000 family being power-hungry (though expectations have recently eased at least somewhat on that front), a chunkier increase in wattage for the 4060 is not really that much of a surprise.

Nvidia cranking the power usage with the RTX 4060 also potentially points to what could be a big jump in performance terms compared to the RTX 3060, and that’d be something to get excited about with mid-range Lovelace, for sure.

As for the release date details, given that we hadn’t yet seen any rumors about the RTX 4060, a CES reveal certainly makes sense. And starting with an October launch for the RTX 4090 sounds possible, too, although the most recent timeframe theorized on the grapevine is that Nvidia is shooting for August for the Lovelace flagship (with the 4080 and 4070 to follow in September and October respectively).

While an initial August on-sale date for the RTX 4090 does seem early, October feels a bit late considering the other rumors we’ve seen floating around in recent times; so perhaps September is a happy medium for when Nvidia will kick off with Lovelace.

Ultimately, though, treat all this with caution, and even if it is Nvidia’s intention to get the RTX 4090 ball rolling in August, that plan could always be subject to slippage. Whatever the case, the rumor mill now seems to firmly believe that it’ll be the RTX 4090 launched first, followed by the 4080 and 4070, and we probably won’t see the 4060 until early 2023.

  • AMD vs Nvidia: as it stands right now, who is the GPU champion?

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

TechRadar

Will your Apple Watch get the watchOS 9 update?

Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote live stream has wrapped up and we got our first look at all the upgrades coming to our iPhones, iPads, and MacBook devices. This includes the first look at watchOS 9 and all the features available on the new operating system for the Apple Watch smartwatches.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sony launches new X90K 4K UltraHD Full-Array smart TV series in India

Sony has launched its new range of Full-Array LED 4K smart TVs in India. The Sony Bravia X90K series smart TVs come in 3 sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inches. These new smart TVs continue to bridge the gap between the more premium models by adding similar technologies. The smart TV will be available for purchase from today across all major Sony Centres, its online store (opens in new tab) and online e-commerce websites. It starts at Rs 1,29,990.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple, you broke my heart with the MacBook Air redesign

The Apple MacBook Air 2022 is finally here, at long last, and to say I have mixed feelings about it is an understatement. The computer is beautiful in many ways, especially in adopting the more squared off edges and rounded corners of the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), though in a thinner form factor and a more lightweight all-aluminum chassis (it weighs just 2.7 pounds).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Xiaomi 12 Ultra leaked renders show bulky design and it's not my favourite

We may yet have a closer look at the Xiaomi 12 Ultra from the new renders of the device. According to the latest render from OnLeaks, we get to see the rendered design of the Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship smartphone. The render has been created in collaboration with Zouton (opens in new tab), an online discount coupons aggregator in the US.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

4th of July sales 2022: when is it and the deals we can expect

It's officially June, which means 4th of July sales will be here before you know it with mega deals from all your favorite retailers. To help you prepare for the patriotic holiday weekend, we've put together this guide with everything you need to know, plus what deals you can expect.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

MagSafe returning to MacBook Air laptops is a welcome throwback

There was plenty of speculation surrounding what Apple could reveal at WWDC 2022. From colorful MacBooks to Apple VR, rumors ran rampant for weeks during the run-up to the event itself and while many of these fell flat (we’re pretty miffed about a lack of rainbow-hued laptops), one long-standing prediction rang true: MagSafe has returned to the MacBook Air.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This essential screen recorder delivers new cinematic effects in major update

Camtasia 2022 is now live - and developer TechSmith has added a raft of creative features to the popular recording and video editing software. The tool, which tops our list for the best screen recorder, benefits from a number of new additions. The makers behind Camtasia say these are “focused on helping customers tell a compelling story with their mouse cursor and easily add visual effects and treatments that make videos more engaging”.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Apple failed to fix my one biggest issue with the MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air has enjoyed its time in the sun in recent years, but while its M1 model is very deserving of being one of the best laptops you can buy right now, that doesn’t mean it doesn't have any flaws. In fact, I'm a little peeved that one of its largest issues still hasn’t been addressed in its newly announced model refresh.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Realme GT Neo 3 review

The Realme GT Neo 3 might not be quite the upper-mid-range stunner or the outright head-turner that the Pixel 6 is, but rapid charging, a strong main camera, and punchy performance make it a fine alternative. Two-minute review. As with previous GT phones from the brand, the Realme GT Neo...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is sounding more and more like an iPad Pro rival

With every new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak, it sounds a little less like a smartphone and more like a tablet - and a new leak is more evidence of that fact. According to SamMobile(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab), Samsung is planning to release a version of the tablet with 1TB of storage. It's not quite clear where the site got this information, but that's double the max amount of space that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

You can now own the "world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor"...for a steep price

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, which was first revealed at CES 2022, as well as the Odyssey Neo G7 are both available now for purchase. According to Samsung (opens in new tab), the Neo G8 is “the world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor,” as well as being one of the best gaming monitors on the market. The 32-inch display is a 4K 1000R curved VA panel featuring Quantum Matrix Technology, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It uses Samsung's Quantum Mini-LED (QLED) tech, and its Quantum HDR 2000 features a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio. The Matte Display uses both anti-glare and anti-reflection as well so being in a bright environment shouldn't pose any issues.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple announces iPadOS 16 at WWDC 2022 with collaboration features

Apple has announced iPadOS 16 at WWDC, the latest software update to its iPad line, with new features building on what was introduced with iPadOS 15. Users have been wanting to see Apple's tablet be more useful to their workflow, with better multitasking features and the weather app to come over from iOS. So far, part of this has been fulfilled with iPadOS 16.
TECHNOLOGY
