ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Violet review – Coult’s debut opera opens Aldeburgh with assurance

By Andrew Clements
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgvRH_0g19fRXT00

The biggest challenge presented by Violet, Tom Coult ’s first opera, whose premiere opened this year’s Aldeburgh festival, is getting to grips with the basic premise of its plot. Playwright Alice Birch ’s libretto tells the story of a woman who lives in the biggest house in an insular village with Felix, her controlling husband, and Laura, an over-attentive maid, and is compelled to follow a daily routine of strictly domestic duties. “For as long as I have lived,” Violet says at one point, “I have never held anything like hope or aspiration or joy for the potential of what my life could be.”

There’s no hint of where the village is and when the action takes place, and no explanation either of why time there begins to collapse, losing one hour in each day, until eventually at the end of the opera there is nothing left at all. As a clockmaker marks off the steadily shortening days, village society steadily disintegrates – livestock is destroyed, children are sacrificed – but Violet welcomes the freedom the chaos offers; she builds a boat, and takes it to the shore to find out what the rest of the world is like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NCnZ_0g19fRXT00
‘Fabulous poise’ … soprano Anna Dennis. Photograph: Marc Brenner

It’s certainly a powerful construct, but one that has to be taken on trust for the opera to convey that power. At times such that element of fantasy seems to grate against the realism of Violet’s predicament and the genuine contemporary issues it raises. Though quite simple, the production by Jude Christian with designs by Rosie Elnile, adds another problematic layer by mixing historical eras in its visuals – the opening scene suggests a Victorian household, while, later, the men sit down to a meal wearing Elizabethan ruffs.

What does give the opera credibility, though, is Coult’s score. Soaring soprano lines for Violet, negotiated with fabulous poise by Anna Dennis , often over fragile, melting textures from the 14 players of the London Sinfonietta conducted by Andrew Gourlay , are contrasted with often blunt declamation for her husband, while the bells marking off time and the ticking of clocks are constant features of the wonderfully varied sounds he extracts from the ensemble, reinforced by electronics. There is real assurance about every gesture and texture, it’s tremendously accomplished; Coult at least clearly believes in the authenticity of what his opera is all about.

• At Sherman Theatre, Cardiff , on 8 June, and touring to 18 July. Aldeburgh festival runs until 26 June.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Last Looks review – Mel Gibson is cast too close to the bone in Hollywood caper

The seemingly unstoppable rehabilitation of Mel Gibson continues with this Hollywood-set comedy-crime thriller in which Gibson is practically trolling us by playing Alastair Pinch, a close-to-the-bone version of himself a few years back. Pinch is an alcoholic actor accused of violence against women, although in the film his character is arrested for killing his wife, whereas in real life Gibson pleaded no contest to a battery charge. And yet, we’re supposed to think he’s charming and adorable because he can quote chunks of Hamlet (which Gibson played once, back in 1990) and plays sweetly with his kindergarten-aged daughter (Sophie Fatu). At least this semi-satirical fiction, adapted by Howard Michael Gould from his own novel and efficiently directed by Brit Tim Kirkby, recognises that forgiveness is always around the corner for film stars no matter how flawed so long as they have good PR and box-office draw.
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera House#Performing#Musical Theater
The Guardian

Kelly Joe Phelps, blues and country musician, dies aged 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer and guitarist whose music traversed blues, country and jazz, has died aged 62. A post on his Facebook page said he died “quietly at home in Iowa”. Born in Washington state, Phelps was raised in a musical family and first trained as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

How we met: ‘We were scared someone would open our marriage certificate and we’d go to prison’

In the summer of 2010, Rainer was volunteering at an underground LGBTQ+ film festival in Jakarta. “I was born and raised in the city and had been part of the festival for a while,” he says. “There are some anti-LGBTQ+ laws and a lot of prejudice towards gay people in Indonesia, so we never told the authorities exactly what we were showing when we asked for permissions.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

307K+
Followers
76K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy