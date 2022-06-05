2 minors seriously injured in ATV crash Saturday in KCMO

Two minors were seriously injured in a crash involving an ATV Saturday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, both minors were riding a black Jasscol ATV southbound on Maple Boulevard at a high speed, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say the ATV did not "maintain a lane of travel," and hit the back of a white Dodge Avenger, parked north of Brownell Avenue.

After the crash, both individuals were transported to an area emergency room in serious condition. Both minors are currently in stable condition, police say.