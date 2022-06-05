Class of 2022: Here are all the Peoria Christian School graduates

A few years ago, Angie moved to Peoria and was able to convince several other family members to move there too. “It’s the most affordable mid-sized city in America” she touts. Her goal is to ” share an option for queer and BIPOC folks who are looking to put down roots” and “who may never have thought of home ownership as an attainable goal.” She herself paid $30,000 for her house nine years ago when she moved there. Now she’s gotten over 156 people to move there just based on her TikTok account. Take her word for it, Peoria is awesome!

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO