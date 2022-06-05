ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Star

Class of 2022: Here are all the Peoria Christian School graduates

By Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

Commencement: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Grace Presbyterian Church, Peoria

Size of class: 52

Speaker: Dr. Angie Lyons

Valedictorian: Cooper Jones

Salutatorian: Emma Borop

Class verse: "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you much love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another." — John 13:34-35

CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION:

Alana Barrett, Kaitlyn Black, Emma Borop, Claire Chism, Grace Crowell, Jackson Dahlin, Jonathan David, Savannah Delzell, Sophie Evans, Connor Eversole, Seven Figgers, Davett Fisher, Mary Haddock, Dade Hauter, Isaac Hudelson, Wesley Hunt, Nicholas Jackson, Gavin Johnson, Kaitlyn Johnson, Cooper Jones, Jackson Killinger, Ryan Killinger, Jacob Lindstrom, Junze "Harrison" Lu, Addison Mason, Alpha Morton, Claude Nunn, Selena Paiz, Sunghoon "Peter" Park, Liberty Perhay, Simon Peterson, Micaela Pollizze, Patience Porter, Zoie Purtell, Olivia Ramsey, Emily Rice, Ian Saad, Megan Schellenberg, Caleb Scholl, Kian Shinall, Gavin Short, Claire Varda, Mariajose Vargas, Wynndam Veloso, Harrison Virden, Sofia Wake, Ethan Whitehead, Sophia Wiersema, Trinity Wimbley, Claire Wuethrich, Peyton Yakle and Xiaotong "Bill" Zhang.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

St. John’s College of Nursing honors Legacy Donor of $1.125 Million gift

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — St. John’s College of Nursing honored and remembered the late Patricia Ann Sur Hart who endowed $1.125 million to the college to establish a scholarship fund. Officials said the first scholarship recipient of the newly established endowment will be Raven Smith of Springfield, a senior at St. John’s College working toward […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
mahometdaily.com

Kyle Davenport wins Naughtin Open

Champaign’s Kyle Davenport overcame a 2-stroke deficit after the first round to post a 4-shot victory on Sunday (June 5) in the two-day Naughtin Open golf tournament at the Lake of the Woods. Davenport carded rounds of 67 and 66 to finish at 133. Sunday’s round was played from...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Education#Grace Presbyterian Church
hoiabc.com

Providing Summer Jobs For Peoria Teens

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Many students spend their summer playing games and hanging out with friends. The City of Peoria is providing a way for teens to earn some money too. Brett Brooks joins us live in the studio with more on how this program is making a...
PEORIA, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Brother James Court closing after 47 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Brother James Court is closing its doors for good after 47 years of serving the community. The president of the Brother James Court Board says the closure is due to the difficulty in finding qualified staff to care for residents, the COVID-19 pandemic, finances, and the remote location of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

Missing Northern Illinois University student found dead

A Northern Illinois University student reported missing since Sunday, has been found dead. NIU student Latif Adeboyejo was found dead in a parking lot near campus on Tuesday. Adeboyejo, a Chicago native, was 21 years old. The DeKalb Police say Adeboyejo suffered a gunshot wound and a firearm was recovered...
CHICAGO, IL
wjbc.com

Former McLean County high school teacher gets county jail time for grooming student

BLOOMINGTON – A former LeRoy High School teacher, who pleaded guilty to grooming a student, will spend some time in the county jail as part of his probation. Brandon Reynolds, 35, was ordered to immediately serve the first 30 days of a six-month jail sentence. Judge William Yoder will decide at a hearing scheduled for December 15 whether Reynolds should serve the remaining 150 days of his jail sentence.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Legacy Pointe Sports Complex Lays Out Timeline

The developers of the Legacy Pointe Sports Complex hope to begin construction work on the facility by the end of the summer. Officials with the complex gave Springfield aldermen an update on the timeline Tuesday, as aldermen approved the final plat and zoning for the indoor-outdoor sports complex. With that in place, developers say they will finalize the project design and the pending agreement with Scheels on naming rights. They expect to close financing in 60 to 90 days and begin construction in August or September.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
getnews.info

Premier Concrete Contractors in Peoria IL

The concrete industry has changed a lot in recent years because of technology. Companies like Peoria Concrete Solutions always is on top of industry trends to offer the most efficient services. When searching for a trustworthy concrete company located in Peoria Illinois, local residents must first think about Peoria Concrete Solutions. That’s what makes them the top concrete contractors in Peoria IL.
PEORIA, IL
101wkqx.com

This influencer says you should move to Peoria!

A few years ago, Angie moved to Peoria and was able to convince several other family members to move there too. “It’s the most affordable mid-sized city in America” she touts. Her goal is to ” share an option for queer and BIPOC folks who are looking to put down roots” and “who may never have thought of home ownership as an attainable goal.” She herself paid $30,000 for her house nine years ago when she moved there. Now she’s gotten over 156 people to move there just based on her TikTok account. Take her word for it, Peoria is awesome!
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Goodwill temporarily closes

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A staffing shortage has caused a temporary closure at the Washington Goodwill. In a statement, CEO Don Johnson said most staff members from the Washington location is currently working at the East Peoria store. However, several other employees are still at the Washington location, where they continue to sort through donations.
WASHINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Adults can get in on the fun in more ways than one at the Peoria Playhouse Children's Museum

The Peoria Playhouse Children Museum’s annual fundraiser event is back with a new theme. This adults only event is named Hopscotch, derived from hops as in beer, and scotch as in whiskey. The event features whiskey based cocktails from local breweries, local food, and a variety of games and prizes all hosted at the Playhouse’s location in Glen Oak Park.
Journal Star

Journal Star

2K+
Followers
953
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy