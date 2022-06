Every generation has their own housing problems. With interest rates now rising, the late 1980s is an era we are going to hear more about. That period saw mortgage interest rates ratcheting up from 9% in 1983 to their peak of 17% in 1990. It was tough for homebuyers. It also left us with the legacy of family conversations about “how hard buying a house was with 17% interest rates” and how “we didn’t waste our money on avocado on toast like you do now”.

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO