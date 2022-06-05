ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild, sunny Sunday across DC region; heat and humidity return Monday

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The beautiful weekend weather continues across the D.C. region Sunday, as we can expect plenty more sunshine and mild temperatures. Sunday morning temperatures will start out in the 60s before topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s....

Hot, humid Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees; evening storms possible

WASHINGTON - A hot and humid Wednesday across the D.C. region with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees. But grab that umbrella! FOX 5’s Claire Anderson says strong storms will move across the area starting during the later afternoon hours. The storms could bring gusty winds, possible flooding conditions and hail.
Flood Warning for Parts of Maryland as Storms Move Through

Storms with heavy rain are moving through the D.C. area during the Wednesday evening commute, leading to flooding in some parts of the region. Flood warnings are in effect for parts of Montgomery, Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Howard counties in Maryland through late Wednesday night. A flood watch is...
New Georgetown coffee shop makes an impact one cup at a time

WASHINGTON - A new coffee shop in Georgetown does more than just serve coffee, it's changing lives and giving chances. It’s called Bitty And Beau's Coffee and they just celebrated their one-month anniversary with no shortage of customers through the door. The corporation was founded by Amy and Ben Wright in 2016, in honor of two of their children Bitty and Beau, who both have Down Syndrome. As parents of children with disabilities, the couple saw first-hand the challenges those with intellectual and developmental disabilities have when it comes to meaningful employment.
The Bunny Man, The Eerie Urban Legend Of Northern Virginia

The legend of an ax-wielding man in a rabbit suit haunting Fairfax County started in the 1970s and continues to this day, with one local overpass even dubbed “Bunny Man Bridge.”. For generations, the story of the Bunny Man has been passed around at sleepovers, campfires, and Halloween parties...
Black bear spotted in Arlington County

WASHINGTON - A young black bear was spotted in Arlington County over the weekend, officials with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington say. The sighting was reported on June 5. Video shows the bear slowly walking across the top of a brick wall. AWLA officials say the bear appeared healthy....
Travelers arrive to New Bern from new Washington, D.C. route

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Folks looking to jet set to the nation’s capital now have that option available here in Eastern North Carolina. The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport made its own history on Saturday afternoon when it welcomed its first American Airlines flight from its new route between Washington D.C. and New Bern.
Something in the Water 2022: Security plans still unclear

WASHINGTON - Less than two weeks out from Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival — with acts from Usher to Dave Mathews Band planning to play for Juneteenth weekend — there are still several unanswered questions on what security plans will be in place. Some ticket...
Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
Pupatella’s Neapolitan pizza is landing in Springfield

Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is preparing to bring its signature Neopolitan pizza to Springfield. The Arlington-based business plans to open up shop at Springfield Plaza, at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road, according to county permits. The Springfield location is one of several that Pupatella has in the works. A Mosaic District...
National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
Trash pick-up delays impact Arlington residents

ARLINGTON, Va. - In Arlington, residents are dealing with a problem that you might say, well, stinks. "It can start to smell and attract rodents," said Liesl Arends. "Sometimes in the summer it gets a bit stinky sitting out here kind of rotting away in the bins," added Oakley Winters.
Fantastic investor opportunity to own a 3 unit income producing brown stone in the HOT Shaw neighborhood of DC

History, Location, Period Charm all less than half a block from the Shaw Metro stationThree levels, 3 living units, including a 2 story carriage house make up this classic home that retains its original trim, tile and hardwood floors. For more information: https://www.rachaelremuzzi.com/. Listed by:. Rachel Remuzzi. 703-609-8462. rremuzzi@mcenearney.com.
Free Fishing Weekend in Virginia

It’s Free Fishing Weekend in Virginia through Sunday. Grab a friend or your family and go drop a line in any state waters without the need for a fishing license. If you are trying to find a location, head to the Department of Wildlife Resources website and check out their “Where to Fish” section.

