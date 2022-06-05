Lee County to host youth football and cheer camp on Tuesday
The 17th annual Lee County High School Youth Football and Cheer Camp is scheduled for Tuesday at Trojan Field.
The camp is for ages 5 to 13 and runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and cost is $25 with checks payable to the Lee County Touchdown Club. No experience is necessary and every child will receive a camp T-shirt.
Head coach Dean Fabrizio and his staff, whose success includes two state championships, will run the football camp. The cheer camp is led by three-time state champion coaches Donna Jones and Emily Smoak.
Football participants need to be in cleats, a T-shirt and shorts — water will be provided. Cheerleaders need to wear tennis shoes, T-shirt and shorts — a snack will be provided.
For more information, email fabriziode@lee.k12.ga.us or call the football office at 229-903-2288.
