Lee County to host youth football and cheer camp on Tuesday

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
The Lee County football team’s line of scrimmage during a recent practice. Special Photo: Joe Whitfield

The 17th annual Lee County High School Youth Football and Cheer Camp is scheduled for Tuesday at Trojan Field.

The camp is for ages 5 to 13 and runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and cost is $25 with checks payable to the Lee County Touchdown Club. No experience is necessary and every child will receive a camp T-shirt.

Head coach Dean Fabrizio and his staff, whose success includes two state championships, will run the football camp. The cheer camp is led by three-time state champion coaches Donna Jones and Emily Smoak.

Football participants need to be in cleats, a T-shirt and shorts — water will be provided. Cheerleaders need to wear tennis shoes, T-shirt and shorts — a snack will be provided.

For more information, email fabriziode@lee.k12.ga.us or call the football office at 229-903-2288.

