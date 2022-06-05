ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area news in brief for June 6

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
AHS 1954 – Alliance High School Class of 1954 will meet for its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Chives Grille, 2355 S. Union Ave. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.

RODMAN FRIENDS – Friends of Rodman Public Library plans its annual membership meeting at 11 a.m. June 11 in the Rodman Public Library Main Auditorium. Meeting will include various committee reports. A raffle also will be held. All members of the Friends of Rodman Public Library are encouraged to attend, as the meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served, and a musical performance titled “Books and Such” will be given by Marsha Graham afterward.

SPECIAL MEETING – Sebring Local Schools Board of Education plans a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the board office. Purpose of the meeting is to accept the resignation of a school board member.

VETERAN BANNERS – City of Alliance is once again accepting applications for the Hometown Hero banner program that honors local veterans. Applications can be made starting June 6. The cost is $199 per banner. The banners are placed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Requests for specific locations are not accepted, and placement will occur based on city work crew schedules. Application and more information can be found at cityofalliance.com. Applications also can be made through the banner company, at militarytributebanners.org. Payment for banners must be made by check, made out to Greater Alliance Foundation, and sent to P.O. Box 2284, Alliance OH 44601.

SHEDDING EVENT – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 3295 S. Union Ave. in Alliance, plans a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon June 11. The event is for personal paper documents. The church also encourages those taking part to bring non-perishable food items or to make a cash donation to support the Alliance Salvation Army Food Pantry. Those taking part can enter the parking lot from Union Avenue or Beech Street. Volunteers will be available to help you get your papers from your vehicle.

STARK STATE – Stark State College Board of Trustees will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Room S205 on the second floor of the Student Services Center, 6200 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township.

WFMJ.com

Hubbard Township lake future in jeopardy

A small Trumbull county lake could soon end up being nothing more than a mud puddle if something isn't done to repair a hundred-year-old dam that holds back the water. After a nice rain, water runs off the spillway of the Coalburg lake dam. But for how much longer?. State...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina begins another orange barrel summer

MEDINA, Ohio -- New and continuing road construction will keep drivers on their brakes this summer in Medina. Updates were provided in the city’s most recent economic development newsletter. Ohio 162, just east of River Styx Road, will be closed until June 10 for a culvert replacement. Additionally, construction...
MEDINA, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren neighbors say condemned property is a health hazard

Neighbors on Idylwild Street in Warren are raising concerns about a condemned property that has run wild. They're asking the city to step in, saying that the property has become a health hazard. On Idylwild Northwest in Warren neighbors who take care of their yards, say this condemned home on...
WFMJ.com

Salem Super Cruise roars back beginning Thursday

If you like fast cars, motorcycles or trucks, fair food and music, the Salem Super Cruise is where you will want to be. The events begin Thursday, June 9, and run through Sunday, June 12. The event is free and open to the public, and will consist of daily 50/50...
13abc.com

Local school’s Pride-themed spirit rock covered up twice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dundee school board member is asking the district to respond after the middle school’s pride-theme spirit rock was vandalized. The Dundee Middle School’s diversity club painted the school’s spirit rock with rainbows last week to celebrate Pride month. Dundee Community School Board Trustee, Tara McKenzie, said it was vandalized less than 6 hours after the club painted it.
DUNDEE, OH
WYTV.com

Car crashes into Salem business

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a Salem business on State Street Wednesday afternoon. The driver crashed into the building of Maurice’s, a branch of a woman’s clothing chain at 2789 E. State Street. A tow truck successfully removed the car from the building around...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Women's transitional home in Youngstown faces eviction

Back in February, one of our Watch Dog reports uncovered a facility in Youngstown called Achieve Beyond your Goals offering medical training without state compliance. We've come to find on the same property, the director operating the school has also been running a group home without the proper permit. Now,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Relocated Big Lots will open in Barberton June 18

BARBERTON, Ohio — Big Lots, a national discount retailer headquartered in Ohio, will open up in a new location in Barberton after relocating. The 33,000 square foot store is located at 241 West Wooster Road in Magic City Plaza. It’s in the same plaza where another Big Lots closed.
BARBERTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Stretch of Route 193 closed in northern Trumbull County

If your commute this week includes Route 193 in northern Trumbull County, expect a detour. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that State Route 193 will be closed between State Route 87 and State Route 88 in Gustavus Township for culvert replacement work. The road will be closed through Thursday...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

LeBron James foundation to open new medical center

Previously aired video shows plans for House Three Thirty in Akron AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The LeBron James Family Foundation on Tuesday announced plans for a medical center offering medical, dental, and optometry care in the Akron community. The I PROMISE HealthQuarters, at 533 Market Street, is slated to open in 2023. The center will […]
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro police search for woman wanted for vandalism

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are looking for a woman wanted for vandalizing Thomas Heritage Park around 7 a.m. on June 2. According to police, the woman cut down trees and shrubs, causing substantial damage. Officers added she didn’t take any of the cuttings with her, so it...
STREETSBORO, OH
Jake Wells

The best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on platePhoto by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash) If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.
AKRON, OH
