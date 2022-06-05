Chatagnier's Huge Night Lifts Ole Miss Past Arizona in Coral Gables Regional

The Rebel second baseman was the hero at the plate for Ole Miss on Saturday night.

MIAMI -- Ole Miss fought back from a late 4-2 deficit on Saturday night to knock off Arizona 7-4 in the opening round of the Coral Gables Regional.

Rebel second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was the man of the hour, going 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two of which came on a game-tying home run in the seventh inning. He was also responsible for a double in the eighth that gave Ole Miss the lead.

The Rebels were down early in the game as well after two Wildcat solo home runs made the score 2-0 in Arizona's favor. Jacob Gonzalez, however, responded with a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game for the first time on Saturday.

"Just proud of our guys," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "I thought it was a heck of a ballgame. Obviously, we pitched it really well tonight with 20 strikeouts. Coach Clement pulled them up together somewhere after the third inning, and Gonzo had a big home run that got us back in the game."

Those 20 strikeouts as a staff came via the arms of Dylan DeLucia, Josh Mallitz and Brandon Johnson. Mallitz was credited with the win, his first of the year.

Chatagnier stated that he probably has had a night similar to Saturday before, but his four RBIs set up the Rebels with a winner's bracket game against host Miami on Sunday.

"I'm sure somewhere down the line, I have before," Chatagnier said. "That was an incredible game, and you could tell the vibes were good the whole game. That kind of sums up our season. We went down two runs, and we've faced a lot of adversity this season. It was awesome the way we fought."

First pitch between the Rebels and Hurricanes is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

