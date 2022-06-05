ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Chatagnier's Huge Night Lifts Ole Miss Past Arizona in Coral Gables Regional

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBvRV_0g19b13u00

The Rebel second baseman was the hero at the plate for Ole Miss on Saturday night.

MIAMI -- Ole Miss fought back from a late 4-2 deficit on Saturday night to knock off Arizona 7-4 in the opening round of the Coral Gables Regional.

Rebel second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was the man of the hour, going 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, two of which came on a game-tying home run in the seventh inning. He was also responsible for a double in the eighth that gave Ole Miss the lead.

The Rebels were down early in the game as well after two Wildcat solo home runs made the score 2-0 in Arizona's favor. Jacob Gonzalez, however, responded with a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game for the first time on Saturday.

"Just proud of our guys," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "I thought it was a heck of a ballgame. Obviously, we pitched it really well tonight with 20 strikeouts. Coach Clement pulled them up together somewhere after the third inning, and Gonzo had a big home run that got us back in the game."

Those 20 strikeouts as a staff came via the arms of Dylan DeLucia, Josh Mallitz and Brandon Johnson. Mallitz was credited with the win, his first of the year.

Chatagnier stated that he probably has had a night similar to Saturday before, but his four RBIs set up the Rebels with a winner's bracket game against host Miami on Sunday.

"I'm sure somewhere down the line, I have before," Chatagnier said. "That was an incredible game, and you could tell the vibes were good the whole game. That kind of sums up our season. We went down two runs, and we've faced a lot of adversity this season. It was awesome the way we fought."

First pitch between the Rebels and Hurricanes is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
State
Arizona State
Miami, FL
Sports
wtva.com

Tupelo softball coach named head coach at New Albany High School

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Katie Jenkins is the new head softball coach at New Albany High School. She has 12 years of coaching experience. She formerly coached at Tupelo High School, Lafayette High School and Hernando High School. The former college softball player holds degrees from Belhaven College and...
NEW ALBANY, MS
WJTV 12

MSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine marks milestone

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s College of Veterinary Medicine celebrated a major milestone within its Shelter Medicine Program. Officials said more than 100,000 animals that have benefited from spay and neuter surgeries over the past 17 years of service and outreach. The program provides critically needed spay and neuter surgeries throughout the region. Additionally, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
Channelocity

Most expensive Memphis neighborhoods--is the price worth it?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Memphis, Tennessee has 633,104 people and 202 neighborhoods making it the second-largest city in Tennessee. Memphis has a lot of wealthy residents and people who are considered poor based on their income. The per capita income in Memphis in 2018 was $26,704, which is upper-middle-income relative to Tennessee, and middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $106,816 for a family of four.
thelocalvoice.net

Winchester Ammunition in Oxford, Mississippi Receives $51M Department of Defense Contract Addition

Winchester Ammunition awarded $51.8 million modification to existing U.S. Department of Defense contract. Winchester Ammunition has been awarded a $51.8 million modification to an existing contract for manufacturing 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, and .50-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense. The ammunition produced under this contract is manufactured at Winchester’s center-fire ammo facility in Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Curfew in effect in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Louisville is now under a nightly curfew. Mayor Will Hill, under the advisement of the administration of the Louisville Police Department, has. determined that due to recent gun violence and property crimes, a state of emergency exists in the city. As a...
LOUISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

4 arrested for prescription fraud after chase in North Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies were involved in a chase on Monday across Northeast Mississippi that ended in the arrest of four suspects. According to investigators, the suspects were wanted for presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee. Sara Wells, Walter […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#College Baseball#Rebels#Wildcat#Gonzo
wtva.com

City of Louisville now under a curfew

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Folks in Louisville will have to be in their homes at night for now. Police Chief Sean Holidness says it's in an effort to reduce crime in the city. He says, since the weekend, the city has had a drive-by shooting where three cars were hit, two stolen vehicles, two guns taken off of juveniles and at least five car burglaries.
LOUISVILLE, MS
Arkansas Outside

Mississippi River State Park Storm Creek Lake Campground is Open

Mississippi River State Park is made up of two units. Near Marianna, AR, to the north is the Bear Creek Lake Unit. This area includes the large visitor center, and beautiful campsites on a peninsula jutting out into the lake. It’s a beautiful spot not too far from Memphis. The other unit, at Storm Creek Lake, near Helena-West Helena, has remained undeveloped other than some older US Forest Service until this year. The newly rebuilt, Storm Creek Lake Campground includes level, full-service campsites plus unique camper cabins.
MARIANNA, AR
wtva.com

Toddler reportedly fell from vehicle along highway in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after she reportedly fell from a vehicle in Starkville. The incident was reported Monday at noon on Highway 25, Starkville Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said. The 3-year-old girl reportedly fell from a vehicle traveling along the highway. No more...
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Tornado Warning issued for TN counties

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Crockett, Gibson, and Madison counties until 8:15 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Lauderdale and Mississippi counties. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the Mid-South around noon Monday. ► See local Weather Alerts Central Shelby County, northeast Crittenden County and southwestern […]
tippahnews.com

Ripley and other North Mississippi McDonald’s locations giving away free chicken sandwiches today

McDonald’s restaurants in north Mississippi will give away free food to celebrate a special day on June 6. The company sent the following press release to RCTV 19 : Not that we need a reason to celebrate where we live, but on Monday, June 6, Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 662 area code will give out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 662 Day!
RIPLEY, MS
actionnews5.com

Protect yourself from ticks with these simple steps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The summer months means tick season. Dr. Jeff Mullins, primary care physician with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how to protect against tick bites, along with when to see medical care. Watch the full...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
932
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy