Corvallis, OR

Oregon State routs San Diego to advance to the Corvallis Regional final

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
 3 days ago

After playing below expectations in their NCAA regional opening win against New Mexico State on Friday night, the Oregon State Beavers were hoping for a better outing against San Diego on Saturday.

Beavers coach Mitch Canham even challenged his team and the players responded in a huge way.

Oregon State (46-15) recorded 13 hits in its 12-3 victory over San Diego (33-13) in the Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium.

Garret Forrester had a huge night as he finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs against the Toreros. Wade Meckler also recorded three hits in the win.

"Today was a much better day," Canham said after the game. "Yesterday, we talked about what the expectations were and what we thought was going to happen.

"That was the kind of performance we anticipated these guys going out and doing. On any given day, these guys have the ability to go out and perform on an elite level.

"I thought one through nine and one through 27 performed extremely well today."

Turning point

The Beavers didn't wait long to make an impact against the Toreros as they scored four runs before San Diego batted for the first time.

With the bases loaded in the first inning, Justin Boyd and Meckler scored on a fielding error by third baseman Jack Costello. Then Jake Dukart's triple brought in Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester and that extended Oregon State's lead to 4-0.

The Beavers' offense never looked back as they added two runs apiece in both the second and third innings. Oregon State looked more like themselves against San Diego than in its 5-4 extra-inning victory against New Mexico State.

"Yesterday, I felt like we played tight," Meckler said. "As a group, we felt the pressure of postseason a little bit.

"We came back and played loose, played free and the way that we can."

On the mound

The Beavers got into the Toreros bullpen early as they knocked out starter Ryan Kysar after pitching just two innings and throwing 57 pitches. Kysar gave up four hits and three earned runs as he struggled with locating his pitches.

After Oregon State scored seven runs in less than three innings, Garrett Rennie relieved Kysar but he also had an inconsistent outing. Rennie gave up three runs and five hits in 4.1 innings.

Oregon State starter Jake Pfennigs did not give up a run in the first two innings. Pfennigs ran into some trouble in the third inning, however, as San Diego scored two runs against him. Then in the fifth, Angelo Peraza hit a solo home run off Pfennigs as that cut San Diego's deficit to 9-3.

Pfennigs pitched 5.1 innings as he allowed three runs on six hits. He also struck out three batters and walked three Toreros.

Brock Townsend was excellent in relief, allowing only one hit in 3.2 innings.

"Solid pitching performance," Canham said. "Townsend finished the game with a very strong performance. He put us in a good position with our bullpen."

Up next

Oregon State will play the winner of the elimination game between Vanderbilt and San Diego (1 p.m., Sunday) in the Corvallis Regional Final Sunday at 6 p.m. The Commodores routed New Mexico State 21-1 as Vanderbilt tied an NCAA Tournament record for the most runs in program history.

If the Beavers win on Sunday, they will host the Super Regional against the winner of the Auburn Regional.

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon State routs San Diego to advance to the Corvallis Regional final

Mitch Canham
