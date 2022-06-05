ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Centennial’s Duax, Heckenlaible named to boys’ Class 3A all-tournament team

By Dan Holm
ankenyfanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnkeny Centennial boys’ soccer standouts Ty Duax and Andrew Heckenlaible were both named to the Class 3A all-tournament team on Saturday at Cownie Park. The two sophomores led Centennial...

ankenyfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
ankenyfanatic.com

Stewart, Pratt shine on mound as Centennial splits twinbill against Wolves

After dropping a 2-1 decision in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader at seventh-ranked Waukee Northwest, the Ankeny Centennial baseball team needed somebody to step up in the nightcap. Junior pitcher Easton Pratt did just that. Pratt tossed a two-hitter and had 11 strikeouts as the Jaguars posted a...
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Kovacs, Macke, Gibson repeat as unanimous picks to all-CIML team

The state champion Ankeny Centennial girls’ soccer team placed four players on the CIML Iowa Conference first team, while Class 3A semifinalist Ankeny led the league with five first-team selections. Senior midfielders Courtney Kovacs of Centennial and Kennedy Macke of Ankeny were both unanimous picks for the second straight...
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Jaguars, Hawks dominate boys’ all-conference soccer team

The Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial boys’ soccer teams combined to fill 11 of the 13 slots on the CIML Iowa Conference first team. The Jaguars had six first-team picks, while the Hawks had five. Central Conference champion Ankeny had three unanimous picks to the first team–junior defender Kwaku Kwarteng,...
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Sports
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Pleasant Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
ankenyfanatic.com

Ex-Centennial standout Morris to play baseball at Northwest Missouri State

Trey Morris’ college baseball career has taken him from Iowa Falls to Fort Dodge and now to Maryville, Mo. The former Ankeny Centennial standout has committed to play for Northwest Missouri State next season. “It was a pretty tough decision,” said Morris, an infielder. “I looked at a couple...
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

‘We came out and took care of business’: Hawkettes sweep No. 13 Ames

The Ames softball team entered Monday’s doubleheader at Ankeny with an 8-1 record and a No. 13 ranking in Class 5A. It has been an impressive start for the Little Cyclones, but they have yet to play any of the three top-five teams in the CIML Iowa Conference–No. 1 Waukee Northwest, No. 2 Fort Dodge and No. 5 Ankeny Centennial.
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' $84 million soccer stadium project delayed

The completion of a professional soccer stadium and adjacent plaza in downtown Des Moines is being delayed a year, project organizers announced in a press release Monday morning.The kick-off for Iowa's first United Soccer League (USL) Championship club is now set for 2025.Why it matters: At about $84 million, it's one of the largest ongoing projects in Des Moines.It's also the centerpiece of a $535 million plan to develop an area that had been vacant and blighted for decades.Catch up fast: Kyle Krause, Kum & Go's former CEO, has been working to bring the Division II men's soccer league to...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Andrewheckenla2
K92.3

Iowa’s Best Burger Is Competing For The Title Of Ultimate Burger

Iowans have voted, the judges have spoken, and the best burger in Iowa has been chosen. But, that’s not the end of the road for our state winner The Flying Elbow. Their burger is now moving on to a bigger contest, the ultimate Best Burger. Iowa and New York...
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Supreme Court Rules In Peterbilt Franchise Dispute

A franchise dispute in Northern Iowa was taken to the Iowa Supreme Court after the Polk County District Court ruled in favor of the Department of Transportation. Peterbilt was approved by the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. The owners of Sioux City Truck Sales sued claiming Clear Lake is within its 71-county “community” that is protected by the state’s franchise law.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Strong storms bring damage to parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

(Undated) -- Barring unforeseen circumstances, a Shenandoah High School graduate is headed to the Iowa Legislature next year. Unofficial results show Devon Wood winning the Iowa House's 17th District's Republican nomination by defeating former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra in Tuesday's primary. Wood received 1,790 votes, or 51.22%, to Dykstra's 1,700 votes, or 48.64%. After graduating from SHS in 2015, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, She also clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa--who is now running for state auditor. Currently a New Market resident, Wood tells KMA News she was honored by the victory.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Severe Weather: NWS confirms tornado spotted near Green Valley Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. or southern Wayne and southwestern Appanoose counties. The National Weather Service said The tornado threat has diminished and the tornado warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A family in Washington is protesting the rules about age limits at the public pool in Washington. Dilinger Burton, 11, said he is used to going to the public pool by himself. “We were able to go swimming pretty much every day,” Dilinger said, referring to...
WASHINGTON, IA
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge officer facing charges in Sunday accident

The website for Iowa Courts Online reports charges were filed this morning against a Fort Dodge police officer after a hit-and-run crash. Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Presswood is facing charges of operating while intoxicated first offense, an open container violation and leaving the scene of an accident. This is in reference to the accident at Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue south of Duncombe early Sunday evening.
FORT DODGE, IA
98.1 KHAK

California Man Asks The Internet For Advice About Moving to Iowa

If the only place you'd ever lived was California, then chances are you don't really know a lot about what it's like to live here in Iowa. Unless you'd visited or had relatives here, how could you? Life on the West Coast is just a little bit different than life here in the Midwest. The Des Moines Register reports that Matthew Andrews and his wife are planning on moving from Cali to Iowa and Andrews was curious about what he needed to know about his soon-to-be new home. So, he asked Twitter to tell him about Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Ames Church Shooter Had Been Relieved Of National Guard Duty

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the accused Ames church shooter had been relieved of his National Guard duty. Reynolds says she has been briefed on the situation by the Guard’s adjutant general. Investigators say Johnathan Whitlach killed his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Eden Montang, and Montang’s friend, 21-year-old Vivian Flores last week. Whitlach shot himself to death. The governor says Whitlach had been seeing a mental health coordinator. Montang had recently ended a relationship with him and he had been charged last month with harassing her at work. Whitlach and Montang had been members of the same Iowa National Guard unit.
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa-based distilleries may not produce unlimited amounts of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin…

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Reynolds has signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. It also lets smaller distilleries sell up to nine liters of alcohol to retail customers at their locations. Larger Iowa distilleries are already allowed to sell that amount to a retail customer. Reynolds went to the Revelton Distillery in Osceola for a ceremony to sign the bill, which deals with a wide-range of state liquor control issues.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy