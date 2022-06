GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead and several others, including children, are hurt, after a van crash in Green Township, Indiana County. State police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday. The 70-year-old female driver of a Ford Econoline van had some kind of medical emergency that caused her to lose consciousness — sending the van off State Route 580 and into a tree. That driver died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

