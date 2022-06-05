Cambria County man reportedly found safe

UPDATE 12:52 p.m. — Smith was reportedly located safely.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police out of Ebensburg are searching for a man who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Matthew Raymond Smith

Matthew Raymond Smith, 31, is reported to be missing from the Lilly area and state police describe him to be 5’4 tall, weighs 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to state police, Smith was last seen in the area of Blueberry Road, Washington Township at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, wearing a headlamp, camouflage pants, a camouflage jacket, unknown colored boots and was also carrying a light green backpack.

This is a developing story

It is possible Smith may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to either call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg at (814)-419-1005.

