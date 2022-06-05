ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Cambria County man reportedly found safe

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Htctc_0g19ZYr800

UPDATE 12:52 p.m. — Smith was reportedly located safely.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police out of Ebensburg are searching for a man who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FZB9_0g19ZYr800
Matthew Raymond Smith

Matthew Raymond Smith, 31, is reported to be missing from the Lilly area and state police describe him to be 5’4 tall, weighs 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to state police, Smith was last seen in the area of Blueberry Road, Washington Township at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, wearing a headlamp, camouflage pants, a camouflage jacket, unknown colored boots and was also carrying a light green backpack.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

It is possible Smith may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to either call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg at (814)-419-1005.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Man rescued from river in Johnstown, in police custody

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from the Conemaugh River in Johnstown. Emergency crews were sent to the river in the Coopersdale area to help police take the man into custody, according to Johnstown Firefighters. The Johnstown Fire Department said the man jumped into the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Multiple wallets stolen by same suspects over different days

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify three suspects who have now stolen two different wallets and racked up a reported $9,000 in credit/debit card charges. The three pictured suspects reportedly stole a wallet from someone’s shopping cart while at GIANT in State College on May 26. They then went […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Rep. Dowling facing potential DUI charges after weekend crash

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) is facing potential charges for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance after a weekend crash in Fayette County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dowling “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged in deadly 2021 Cambria County motorcycle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin man is facing charges after a woman was killed in 2021 from being pinned under a crashed Harley Davidson. State police are charging 58-year-old David Kelly Myers with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and disregard to a single traffic lane in regard to a deadly crash on June 20, 2021. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ebensburg, PA
City
Lilly, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Ebensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Over $2,000 worth of items stolen from Elk County property

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a property in Elk County during the month of May. State police arrived to a property off of Hayes Road in Fox Township and learned that sometime between May 7 at about 3:54 p.m. and May 12 […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
State College

State College Police Searching for Suspects in Series of Wallet Thefts

State College police are looking for three suspects they believe stole wallets at the same store on two different occasions and may have committed similar crimes elsewhere in Pennsylvania. Police say the suspects used purloined credit cards to make at least $9,000 worth of purchases. The three pictured suspects stole...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

PSP: Teen assaults man at a Clinton County high school

CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a reported assault that occurred at a Clinton County high school. According to PSP, on April 20 at 3:45 a.m. police were called to Bucktail High School in Chapman Township for a reported assault. Information on the incident is limited at this time. Investigators […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headlamp#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing money and guns from Westmoreland County home

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars and guns from a home.Investigators said on 21-year-old Tyrus Martin's first trip to the home in Derry Township on May 29, he initially took the money, but they said he came back later to grab the guns."Was able to pry open a window, went into a bedroom and was able to take an envelope, a bag that had a large sum of money in it," trooper Stephen Limani said."It was $65,000 that was allegedly stolen," he added.Investigators say...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

83-year-old Huntingdon man faces attempted homicide charge

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he set a woman’s home on fire before shooting at her Monday morning. Gary Harbst, 83, was charged with attempted homicide, arson, and other felonies after a police investigation led them to him June 6. At around 7:45 a.m. Harbst […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Plea ends case over 1995 blaze that killed 3 firefighters

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man accused of having set a Pittsburgh blaze that killed three firefighters more than a quarter of a century ago has entered a plea that carries a conviction but spares him further jail time while allowing him to continue to maintain his innocence. Forty-four-year-old Gregory Brown Jr., who served 20 years […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBRE

Two of seven businesses did not card underage buyer in LCE investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming and Tioga counties. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct seven […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Accused Altoona drug dealer’s mother gets arrested, charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mother of an accused drug dealer in Altoona has been arrested after police say she was the ‘middle man’ between her daughter and two police informants. On April 20, an informant went to police about money owed to Stephanie Weyandt. A controlled buy was set up with police and two […]
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

One Dead, Twelve Injured in Van Crash

INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed and twelve were injured after a 70-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and crashed the van she was driving in Indiana County on Monday. According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:53 a.m. on Monday, June 6, when...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy