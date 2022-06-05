ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings offered contract to veteran WR Dede Westbrook

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XANjA_0g19Z8Ej00
Dede Westbrook played 15 games with the Vikings last aseason. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings auditioned wide receiver Dede Westbrook earlier this week, and the club was prepared to sign him following his showcase. Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Minnesota extended an offer to Westbrook, but the 28-year-old wideout did not immediately accept it, as he wanted to consider his other options.

As such, the Vikings pivoted to Albert Wilson, who worked out for the club alongside Westbrook and who signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for $1.12M (the veteran minimum). Wilson now slots in behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn on Minnesota’s WR depth chart, and he will attempt to rejuvenate a career that has stalled since he signed a notable free-agent contract with the Dolphins during the 2018 offseason.

At the time of Westbrook’s workout with the Vikings, it was reported that he did indeed have interest from other teams, but it is unclear which teams. It is understandable that he did not pounce at the opportunity fight for snaps as Minnesota’s WR4 with recent Day 3 selections like Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jalen Nailor, but at this point, he may have to settle for a similar opportunity elsewhere and hope that a strong training camp/preseason showing earns him a larger role.

A fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2017, Westbrook earned a significant target share across the 2018-19 seasons. He was targeted 101 times and caught 66 passes in both of those campaigns, and while his yards-per-reception rate of 10.4 over that time was nothing special, he appeared to be emerging as something of a reliable pass-catcher who could perhaps become more than that in a more productive offense. He was also a dynamic punt returner in 2018, taking back 19 punts for 266 yards (14.0 yards per return) and a score.

In 2020, the final year of his rookie contract, he slipped down the Jacksonville depth chart and appeared in just two games. That season was also cut short by a Week 7 ACL tear, and he settled for a modest one-year contract with the Vikings last July. He did generate a fair amount of open-market interest during the second and third waves of free agency last offseason, but in his first year in Minnesota, he caught just 10 passes for 68 yards. As the Vikes’ primary punt returner, his 8.3 yards-per-return rate was solid enough, but obviously a far cry from his best work with the Jags.

Despite his recent underwhelming history, he is young enough and has enough of a track record to land a new gig. It sounds as if that will be happening at some point within the next few weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings to sign WR Albert Wilson

Wilson, who will be 30 when the season begins, started his career with the Chiefs in 2014. His last season in Kansas City was his best, as he posted 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. A notable contributor on the team’s offense (especially in 2015 and 2017), he started 26 of 55 contests there, which earned him a sizeable deal on the open market.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Where DT Larry Ogunjobi stands in the free agency market

“As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said in a statement. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and, therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Saint Paul, MN
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
The Spun

Report: Injury Diagnosis In For Jaguars Backup Quarterback

The Jaguars' quarterback room took a significant hit on Monday during the team's minicamp. Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field during Monday's OTA practice. "#Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard was carted off the field at today’s OTA practice with what sources say is a groin injury,"...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Didn't Show Up This Week

While Aaron Rodgers has been using his time at minicamp to get to know his new Packers receivers, its a familiar face that's been missing from Green Bay's facilities. Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has yet to sign his restricted free agency tender, has not been in attendance for the Packers mandatory minicamp this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens seeking to add a veteran edge rusher?

Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic writes that Baltimore will “likely still sign a free agent pass rusher”. The team has already added a number of notable players on defense recently, including veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller. Their front seven could stand to be bolstered further, though. The Ravens currently...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#Wr
The Spun

Titans Release Former Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Pick

It's tough being an NFL player with so much opposition and so many new competitors for your job every. But for one former Steelers draft pick, the road to NFL stardom just got a little tougher. On Monday, the Tennessee Titans released offensive tackle Derwin Gray. The decision comes less...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

24th woman files civil lawsuit against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A week after a 23rd woman filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, another has done so, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports (on Twitter). The number of women who have accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault stood at 22 for many months. The 23rd reported victim filed suit after seeing two of Watson’s accusers, Kyla Hayes and Ashley Solis, detail their allegations during an episode of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" in late May.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles G Isaac Seumalo running first-team reps

After missing 21 games in the last two seasons, Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo is healthy and looking to stay that way, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. Not only is Seumalo ready to return to the field, but offensive coordinator Shane Steichen seemed to imply that Seumalo was running with the first team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Rams, Aaron Donald work out a massive new deal

Aaron Donald is neither retiring nor holding out. One of the best defensive players in NFL history has a new contract. The deal replaces the final three years of Donald’s prior arrangement with the team. Other contracts, the salary cap, and Donald’s ongoing stellar play made the existing deal obsolete.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings auditioning WR Dede Westbrook

Dede Westbrook waited until days before training camp to sign in 2021. That made sense considering the former Heisman Trophy finalist was coming off an ACL tear. The veteran wide receiver has gone deep into this year’s offseason without a deal as well. The Vikings’ new regime will take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy