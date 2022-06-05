Hurley, VA man charged with arson, multiple felonies after Saturday shooting call

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Hurley man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he fired a gun into an unoccupied home and vehicle Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were called to the Mill Creek community around 8:15 p.m. after dispatchers were told about a man shooting into a home nearby.

Members of the office’s Special Response Team responded alongside investigators, and the release stated officers arrested Ernest Clayton Young, 77, without incident.

Investigators reported that the incident was domestic in nature, and stated that Young was allegedly intoxicated and searching for a family member at the time of the shooting. No one was in either the home or vehicle at the time, deputies said.

Young has been charged with multiple offenses in connection to the incident, including several felonies:

Felony Attempted Breaking and Entering – 1 count.

Felony Arson of an Occupied Dwelling – 1 count.

Felony Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony – 1 count.

Felony Monument Damage over $1000 – 2 counts.

Misdemeanor Monument Damage under $1000 – 1 count.

Misdemeanor Reckless Handling of a Firearm – 1 count.

Public Intoxication – 1 count.

The release did not specify the exact circumstances surrounding Young’s arson charge.

Young was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Haysi facility, where he is currently being held. He is set to appear in Buchanan County General District Court on Monday, June 6.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

