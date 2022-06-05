FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SHOWERS AND STORMS BECOME MORE WIDSPREAD LATER TODAY

Alerts: Yellow Alert for late tonight into tomorrow morning for downpours/heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: Today we'll see morning clouds give way to sun with highs in the low 80s. Another round of showers pushes through late tonight into tomorrow morning. The main concern will be downpours that could lead to some flooding/flash flooding during the morning commute. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs near 80. As for Friday, we'll see mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: We'll see more clouds in the mix on Saturday with showers likely. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As for Sunday, it looks like the less active half of the weekend with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO