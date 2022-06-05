ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SHOWERS AND STORMS BECOME MORE WIDSPREAD LATER TODAY

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs skies brighten up later today, our temperatures will rise mainly into the mid to upper 60s....

www.wbay.com

KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/8 Wednesday forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert for late tonight into tomorrow morning for downpours/heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: Today we'll see morning clouds give way to sun with highs in the low 80s. Another round of showers pushes through late tonight into tomorrow morning. The main concern will be downpours that could lead to some flooding/flash flooding during the morning commute. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs near 80. As for Friday, we'll see mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: We'll see more clouds in the mix on Saturday with showers likely. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As for Sunday, it looks like the less active half of the weekend with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the 70s. 
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
Fox News

US forecast: Southwest to mid-Atlantic storms, tornadoes possible

A widespread area of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible from the Southwest to the mid-Atlantic, affecting millions of residents. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will bring the risk of heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for this region on Thursday. Record-setting heat is the story...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
natureworldnews.com

Threatening Hail, Thunderstorms Coming in the Central United States This Week

It's the season of "regional-scale convective systems," or massive, typically severe, long-lived rainstorm systems, as the summer heat builds. For those in the central United States, this means daily possibilities of heavy rain, strong to locally devastating winds, and maybe hail and cyclones. Rainfall in Central US. Such phenomena can...
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River May Bring a Series of Rain to Drizzle the Northeastern States

As of late, millions of people across the Northeast have been enjoying stretches of dry, seasonable weather with low humidity and few afternoon thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather, a series of storm systems will stop the pleasant weather this week, with rain starting to fall in some locations on Tuesday. Rainy...
