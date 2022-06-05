ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) Elects New Officers

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® and John C. Tune Airport®, announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners:  William Freeman was reelected as board chair, Joycelyn Stevenson elected as vice chair and James W. Granbery as elected secretary. In accordance with commission bylaws the officers will serve a term of two years which begins July 1, 2022.

“The MNAA Board of Commissioners plays a pivotal role in the continued growth of both Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport, establishing broad policies to govern the operation of our airports and to ensure we exceed the needs of Tennessee travelers,” said Doug Kreulen, MNAA president and CEO. “We’re honored to have business and community leaders like Chairman Freeman, Vice-Chair Stevenson, and Secretary Granbery leading the charge. Their passion and dedication for Nashville will ensure BNA and JWN continue to be world-class airports for a world-class city.”

The seven-member Board of Commissioners, appointed by the Nashville/Davidson County Mayor and confirmed by the Metropolitan Council, governs and sets policies for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. The Board is comprised of three business and finance representatives, two pilot representatives, one engineering representative, and one legal representative. In addition to the newly elected officers, Andrew W. Byrd, Dr. Glenda Glover, Robert J. Joslin and Nancy Sullivan serve as commissioners.

William (Bill) Freeman – Chairman

William (Bill) Freeman was appointed to the MNAA board in 2016 by then-Mayor Megan Barry and reappointed in 2020 by Mayor John Cooper. His previous board officer positions include chair, vice chair and secretary. He also chaired the board’s General Aviation/Operations/Planning/Engineering Committee and served as a member of the Audit and Diversity Committee. Mr. Freeman is chairman of Freeman Webb, Inc., a real estate investment, management and brokerage company and previously was director of Downtown Urban Development for the Metropolitan Nashville Development and Housing Agency (MDHA). Board service includes the University of Tennessee Alumni Board of Directors; the AOPA Presidents Council; and trustee on the Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. He has served as co-chair of the National Advisory Board of Organizing Action and as a commissioner of the Nashville Convention Center. He attended the University of Tennessee.

Joycelyn Stevenson – Vice-Chair

Joycelyn Stevenson was appointed to the MNAA board in 2020 by Mayor John Cooper. Prior to her new role as vice chair, she served as board secretary. She also worked in the role of vice chair of the board’s Diversity Committee, secretary for the Management Committee and a member of the BNA Vision and Finance Committee. Stevenson, an attorney, is executive director of the Tennessee Bar Association, where she directs and manages operations, strategic planning, staffing, and program development for over 10,000 members throughout the state. Prior to her role there she was a shareholder at Littler Mendelson, P.C. and partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP. Joycelyn’s prior board service includes serving as president of the Nashville Bar Association, the Lawyers’ Association for Women-Marion Griffin Chapter and AgeWell Middle Tennessee.  She is currently the vice president of the National Association of Bar Executives. She attended Howard University and earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt Law School.

James (Jimmy) W. Granbery – Secretary

James (Jimmy) Granbery was appointed to the MNAA board in 2018 by then Mayor David Briley and reappointed in 2021 by Mayor John Cooper. His previous roles on the board include chair of the Finance Committee, vice chair of BNA Vision Committee, and a member of the General Aviation/Operations/Planning/Engineering Committee, Audit & Compliance and Management Committee. He is chair of H.G. Hill Company and chair/CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company, LLC.  Mr. Granbery has long been active in civic and community roles, including as a member of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency board, chair of the Urban Land Institute’s Nashville District, among other leadership positions. Current and past community involvement includes the board leadership with the Nashville Zoo, Martin Methodist College and board chair of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. He earned a BBA from the University of Mississippi.

