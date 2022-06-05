AC's June Jazz brings smooth tunes to Amarillo as series kicks off

Amarillo College's Washington Street Campus brings smooth tunes to the month of June with during the annual Jim Laughlin AC June Jazz Series, held every Tuesday evening throughout the month.

Each concert is free and open to the public. Live music concerts are held Tuesdays from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oeschger Family Mall.

This year’s lineup features local jazz groups and musicians, including The Martinis, kicking off the event June 7; Esquire Jazz, performing June 14; Austin Brazille, playing June 21; and Polk Street Jazz, finalizing the Jazz series June 28.

Chuck Alexander, lead vocalist and co-founder of the Martinis, has been a longtime participant. He has performed in the concert series with the jazz group since its conception 27 years ago. This year, the group will be kicking off the series.

"The crowd is the best. It's superb; it's one of my favorite events to perform every year," Alexander said. "I've been in Amarillo long enough to know that jazz has always been in Amarillo, but it has never been as strong as it is now and that is thanks to Jim. We see a thousand or more people on a Tuesday each week. It's just amazing to see the community come together like that."

The series began in June 1996 by founder and organizer, Dr. Jim Laughlin, professor of music at AC.

"We didn't have any kind of jazz concert series in Amarillo at the time when I started it. And because jazz is my passion, I wanted to share it and just continued it over the next 20 years, and now it is what it is today," Laughlin said.

According to Laughlin, an endowment created by Dee and Oth Miller has allowed June Jazz to continue indefinitely for the foreseeable future. It has provided the funds that Laughlin required to continue the series, including equipment purchases and musician compensation.

Due to the college's campus renovations and growing number of attendees, AC will host the series by the Washington Campus's clock tower, located on the northern portion of the Oeschger Mall. Since the series is held outdoors, the concerts are subject to location change, depending on the weather.

According to Laughlin, the event has seen upwards of 1,300 attendees, including adults, children, and even pets. Individuals who attend the concerts are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics.

"This has been a life achievement, to see the number of people who otherwise would not attend a jazz concert attend each year and invite others," Laughlin said. "Another proud moment for me is to see all the spin-offs of jazz concert series: Because of the success of June Jazz, to be able to see the jazz style music become popular with the public has truly been a sight to see."

This year, in celebration of the iconic June Jazz experience, the new Badger Central Bookstore & Café will be open and serving drinks and food, including a limited number of food items that will be unique to June Jazz. Located in the College Union Building adjacent to the concert venue, the bookstore will also be open and selling June Jazz and AC apparel during the concerts.

"It's grown into this almost family event. People bring food, invite friends, meet people who they probably don't get to meet any other time of the year except during this event; kids are playing. ... It's a happening in Amarillo," Alexander said.

For those who cannot attend June Jazz in person, the concerts will be aired live each Tuesday beginning 7:30 p.m. on 89.9 FM or online at kacvfm.org .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: AC's June Jazz brings smooth tunes to Amarillo as series kicks off