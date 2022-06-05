ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area Our Town briefs for the week of June 5

By Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUSO_0g19Ypha00

Road Improvement Project impacts traffic patterns on Wallace Boulevard

In association with the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project, construction on the south half of Wallace Boulevard (from Coulter Street to Hagy Boulevard) is now complete.

Traffic patterns are changing as the next phase of the road improvement project begins.

On Friday, the contractor closed the north side of Wallace Boulevard and shifted traffic to the newly constructed lanes on the south side of the street. The intersection at Coulter Street will remain open.

Motorists and those traveling to nearby hospital facilities should be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones. Residents may need alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

Depending on weather conditions through the summer, it is anticipated this part of the project will be complete by the end of summer.

For more information or questions concerning road improvement projects, call (806) 319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov . Visit the project website at Amarillo.gov/Wallace-Hagy-Port .

Sidewalk Cost-Share Program to Improve San Jacinto Neighborhood

A unique program is available for property owners in the San Jacinto neighborhood area – the San Jacinto Sidewalk Cost-Share Program.

Amarillo City Council recently approved the program, which provides property owners in the San Jacinto neighborhood plan boundary the opportunity to be eligible for a cost share program from 50 percent to 100 percent to improve sidewalks on their property, according to a news release.

“This is really a unique program that will benefit the San Jacinto area,” said City of Amarillo Assistant Director of Planning Emily Koller. “Sidewalks that are older or in disrepair can be not only an eyesore but also a nuisance and a danger to pedestrians. The goal of this program is to make it easier for property owners to improve their property in many ways.”

The program is only available to property owners within the neighborhood plan boundary. Depending on income, property owners may be eligible to receive financial aid to cover repair expenses for sidewalks on their property.

The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 1. To apply for the program, go to www.sjnamarillo.org .

For more information on the program, go to: www.amarillo.gov/departments/planning-and-development-services-department/adopted-planspolicies/neighborhood-planning/san-jacinto/sidewalk-pilot-program#!/

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

Mix 94.1

This Is One of the Oldest Homes in Amarillo

Amarillo, like most of the Texas panhandle, has a very interesting history. One piece of that history is a moving house. There's a house in Amarillo that has ties to the city's origins, and has been moved to its current home. It has the distinction of deserving a historical marker,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board hosts special meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials, the Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees scheduled a meeting for Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the board room of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center. The board noted that while the items in its agenda may not be covered in that order, the meeting is expected […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Wesley Community Center reports weekend break in

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Wesley Community Center, its “Behind the Scenes” Modeling and Mentoring Program building was broken into over the weekend. Wesley detailed that photos and video showed multiple men stealing items and trashing the rooms. Wesley asked the community if they have any information on the men in the pictures […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo resident reappointed to Texas Medical Board Review Committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott has reappointed an Amarillo resident to serve on the Texas Medical Board’s District Three Review Committee. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott appointed Mindi McLain of Amarillo to serve on the Texas Medical Board’s District Three Review […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Alex Fairly for Amarillo Mayor

I’m sure you have heard, but if you’ve been living under a rock, here’s a gentle reminder that Amarillo has an election for mayor coming up next year. In May 2023, we will elect the person who will be sitting in the center of the city council dais for the next two years, serving as the head of the board of directors that governs our city.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Severe weather downs power lines, impacts traffic on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation, a number of diversions and roadblocks impacted traffic across multiple counties on the High Plains Wednesday morning. Announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding traffic impacts included: Armstrong County experienced a pickup pulling a trailer that turned over, blocking both lanes […]
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Burglars ‘trashed rooms’ at Wesley Community Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wesley Community Center is asking for help identifying suspects caught on camera stealing from their “Behind the Scenes” Modeling and Mentoring Program building. Multiple suspects broke into the building over the weekend, and the center says they came back several times to steal...
AMARILLO, TX
#Briefs#The Week Of#Urban Construction#Wallace Boulevard#Fy 2017 2021
The Amarillo Pioneer

Mayor and Critics Respond to Civic Center Lawsuit

As first reported by the Amarillo Pioneer last week, Alex Fairly filed a lawsuit alleging that the latest civic center plan being pushed by the city violates state law and subverts the will of the voters. In a statement publicly announcing the lawsuit, Fairly noted similarities between the proposal and one rejected by voters in 2020. In the days since, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and several community activists have expressed their opinions about the project.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dumas Street Department cleans up storm debris

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to city officials, the City of Dumas’ Street Department is expected to travel around the area to collect broken tree limbs and debris from the streets, in the wake of severe weather on Wednesday morning. On social media, City of Dumas officials thanked the department for the effort. “Thank you […]
DUMAS, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KFDA

Dogie Days kicks off Wednesday, parade to have a change in route

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dogie Days Parade has a change in route due to construction work. Dogie Days runs from June 8 to June 11, and includes games, a carnival, food and a parade on the last day. Currently, U.S. 287/87 north of 1st Street in Dumas is undergoing...
DUMAS, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Western Street Road Project to Change Traffic Pattern

The City of Amarillo released a statement today announcing that, as roadwork continues on Western Street in the vicinity of 45th Avenue, traffic patterns will shift beginning Thursday, June 9th. According to the city’s statement, the contractor for the project “will be closing the west side of Western Street north...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Body of Deceased Male Found Near River Road

The Amarillo Police Department was called out to meet with Potter County Deputies, Wednesday morning, June 6th at 7:17 AM. A body was found near Mesquite Ave and River Road in a ditch. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as Jeferey A. Pennington, 31-years-old.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Body In Ditch Identified

Amarillo Police have identified the body found in a ditch Wednesday morning as 31-year-old Jeferey A Pennington. APD officers say at 7;17 a.m.they responded to a call to meet Potter County Deputies at Mesquite and River Road. They go on to say the cause of death was more than likely due to a medical reason.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bank of America awards $214,000 to 9 Amarillo nonprofit organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bank of America is awarding $214,000 to nine Amarillo nonprofit organizations to improve economic success. The grant will help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families by focusing on investing in basic needs, workforce development, education for the disadvantaged and vulnerable communities, BOA said. The nine...
AMARILLO, TX
