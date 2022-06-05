Amarillo area Our Town briefs for the week of June 5

Road Improvement Project impacts traffic patterns on Wallace Boulevard

In association with the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project, construction on the south half of Wallace Boulevard (from Coulter Street to Hagy Boulevard) is now complete.

Traffic patterns are changing as the next phase of the road improvement project begins.

On Friday, the contractor closed the north side of Wallace Boulevard and shifted traffic to the newly constructed lanes on the south side of the street. The intersection at Coulter Street will remain open.

Motorists and those traveling to nearby hospital facilities should be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones. Residents may need alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

Depending on weather conditions through the summer, it is anticipated this part of the project will be complete by the end of summer.

For more information or questions concerning road improvement projects, call (806) 319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov . Visit the project website at Amarillo.gov/Wallace-Hagy-Port .

Sidewalk Cost-Share Program to Improve San Jacinto Neighborhood

A unique program is available for property owners in the San Jacinto neighborhood area – the San Jacinto Sidewalk Cost-Share Program.

Amarillo City Council recently approved the program, which provides property owners in the San Jacinto neighborhood plan boundary the opportunity to be eligible for a cost share program from 50 percent to 100 percent to improve sidewalks on their property, according to a news release.

“This is really a unique program that will benefit the San Jacinto area,” said City of Amarillo Assistant Director of Planning Emily Koller. “Sidewalks that are older or in disrepair can be not only an eyesore but also a nuisance and a danger to pedestrians. The goal of this program is to make it easier for property owners to improve their property in many ways.”

The program is only available to property owners within the neighborhood plan boundary. Depending on income, property owners may be eligible to receive financial aid to cover repair expenses for sidewalks on their property.

The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 1. To apply for the program, go to www.sjnamarillo.org .

For more information on the program, go to: www.amarillo.gov/departments/planning-and-development-services-department/adopted-planspolicies/neighborhood-planning/san-jacinto/sidewalk-pilot-program#!/

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.