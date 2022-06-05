ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Haynes: A personal, inspirational message delivered at solo commencement

By MIKE HAYNES
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAdmR_0g19Yo4500

High school and college 2022 graduation ceremonies in our area are pretty much behind us, with young people letting loose happy shouts and sighs of relief. For most seniors, the celebrations start with scores or hundreds of capped-and-gowned ex-students walking across a stage while their names are read and maybe their images are projected on a screen for a few seconds.

My wife, Kathy, her mother, Peggy, and I attended a ceremony a couple of weeks ago that was opposite in scale but at least as meaningful as the traditional events.

Our 18-year-old niece, Hope, had finished her home-schooling, directed by her mom, Cheryl, who with her husband, Bill – my wife’s brother – were staging a solo commencement ceremony for their daughter. It might not be the thing for every senior, or even for every home-schooled student, but for Hope it seemed just right.

And unlike many larger gatherings, God was invited.

Cheryl had invited Hope’s youth pastor, Ashton, to speak at the 40-minute event at the family’s home in addition to three other teachers and leaders from their church. Mom and Dad also offered words of encouragement, and each of the speakers read a short passage of scripture. Friends and family were the audience.

Kristie, one of the adult role models who spoke, pointed out an example of family loyalty. Several years ago while she was taking care of Hope and her younger brother, Nate, Kristie put Nate in a time-out for some small misbehavior. Hope emphatically sat down next to her brother in a show of solidarity for what she thought was unjust punishment.

Most graduates don’t get such a personal ceremony with uplifting words directed specifically to them from people who know them well. Hope did. Wearing a purple cap and gown, she was commended not only for schoolwork but for impressive Bible memorization and for her creativity, especially in art and design.

She and her 14-year-old brother, Nate, have learned about classical music, geography, history and all the other conventional areas of study, and both have soaked it up. Nate also is a technology whiz who can fix his granny’s computer problems. At the same time, their perspective has been biblical.

One of the verses read at the ceremony was Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”

That statement doesn’t mean to ignore your understanding or learning about the world but to view it through the lens of the creator of that world. It isn’t advice that is heard at many school graduation ceremonies, but at least in our part of the country, we still have baccalaureate services where graduates can be exposed to such wisdom. And at this event, it was central.

Hope’s dad, Bill – a certified public accountant and her home school “principal” – handed the diploma to her, followed by hugs from her parents and a catered supper for the guests. The new graduate also received an honor cord for her efforts to help and contribute to the learning of young children through the years.

One encouragement during the ceremony could apply to every young person finishing their education in any setting. It’s Jeremiah 29:11:

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

Mike Haynes taught journalism at Amarillo College from 1991 to 2016 and has written for the Faith section since 1997. He can be reached at haynescolumn@gmail.com. Go to www.haynescolumn.blogspot.com for other recent columns.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Andrea’s Project turns pain into purpose surrounding drinking and driving

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “When will you learn that it’s not ok?,” said David Elizalde, president of Andrea’s Project, a non-profit organization working to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. “That you’re not only risking your life, you’re risking other people’s life?” Elizalde is passionate about changing the mindset surrounding drinking and driving. […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

It Costs How Much to Get in the Amarillo Zoo? How Rumors Get Started

There was a post going around Facebook the other day. I had to go find it and see for myself. Was the Amarillo Zoo really charging $26 to get in?. I will be the first to say I have never been to the Amarillo Zoo. My daughter took my granddaughter recently for her first zoo experience and they loved it. So I know this story floating around is false.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Burglars ‘trashed rooms’ at Wesley Community Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wesley Community Center is asking for help identifying suspects caught on camera stealing from their “Behind the Scenes” Modeling and Mentoring Program building. Multiple suspects broke into the building over the weekend, and the center says they came back several times to steal...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Peggy, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
106.3 The Buzz

Strange Object Captured on Video Outside of Amarillo Zoo

If this doesn’t freak you out, I don’t know what will. Security cameras at the Amarillo Zoo captured some sort of strange being outside the perimeter fence at around 1:25 am on Saturday, May 21. And now the City of Amarillo is reaching out to the community to help identify what they’re calling an Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO).
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

A Hype House In Amarillo? Feasible Or No?

Ok, so first things first. If you don't know what a hype house is, then this probably isn't for you. However, if you DO know what it is you'll probably be interested in chiming in here. So for those who don't know what a hype house is, it's a house...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo resident reappointed to Texas Medical Board Review Committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott has reappointed an Amarillo resident to serve on the Texas Medical Board’s District Three Review Committee. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott appointed Mindi McLain of Amarillo to serve on the Texas Medical Board’s District Three Review […]
AMARILLO, TX
virtualbx.com

New Construction – First Baptist Church – The Loft (Subbid)

Work includes new construction of a Student Ministry Center, approximately 110,544 sf, in Downtown Amarillo, consisting of a two-story parking garage indoor/outdoor, three-story Center with sport courts (2), recreational space, worship space, educational classrooms, commercial small kitchen/dining/serving area (2), offices, private parking garage, restrooms/showers/dressing areas, atriums, and social stair. Existing...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Amarillo College#Pastor
newschannel6now.com

Vernon ISD superintendent named lone finalist for Dalhart ISD role

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd has been named as the lone finalist for the position of Dalhart ISD superintendent. The Dalhart ISD Board of Trustees made the decision during a board meeting on June 2. Byrd has served as Vernon ISD superintendent for the past five...
VERNON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Alex Fairly for Amarillo Mayor

I’m sure you have heard, but if you’ve been living under a rock, here’s a gentle reminder that Amarillo has an election for mayor coming up next year. In May 2023, we will elect the person who will be sitting in the center of the city council dais for the next two years, serving as the head of the board of directors that governs our city.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Is One of the Oldest Homes in Amarillo

Amarillo, like most of the Texas panhandle, has a very interesting history. One piece of that history is a moving house. There's a house in Amarillo that has ties to the city's origins, and has been moved to its current home. It has the distinction of deserving a historical marker,...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Body In Ditch Identified

Amarillo Police have identified the body found in a ditch Wednesday morning as 31-year-old Jeferey A Pennington. APD officers say at 7;17 a.m.they responded to a call to meet Potter County Deputies at Mesquite and River Road. They go on to say the cause of death was more than likely due to a medical reason.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Body of Deceased Male Found Near River Road

The Amarillo Police Department was called out to meet with Potter County Deputies, Wednesday morning, June 6th at 7:17 AM. A body was found near Mesquite Ave and River Road in a ditch. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as Jeferey A. Pennington, 31-years-old.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Mayor and Critics Respond to Civic Center Lawsuit

As first reported by the Amarillo Pioneer last week, Alex Fairly filed a lawsuit alleging that the latest civic center plan being pushed by the city violates state law and subverts the will of the voters. In a statement publicly announcing the lawsuit, Fairly noted similarities between the proposal and one rejected by voters in 2020. In the days since, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and several community activists have expressed their opinions about the project.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Car transporting shooting victim crashes on the way to hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A car transporting a shooting victim crashed on the way to hospital. Around 8:30 a.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to a crash at Fulton Drive and Teckla Blvd. Officers found three people in the vehicle. One of them had been shot. Police said the victim...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 in Amarillo indicted on drug, firearm charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas released court documents that state that three people have been indicted on multiple counts of charges related to the possession and distribution of meth and possession of a firearm on May 26. On November 23, 2021, the Amarillo Police Department […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy