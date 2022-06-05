Woman walking on Route 28 killed in car crash in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER – A woman walking on Route 28 was killed early Sunday after being struck by a car, Traffic Safety Officer Joseph Greco said.

The Bridgewater Township Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash with a pedestrian that occurred at 12:46 a.m. on Route 28 westbound, near Vanderveer Road, Greco said.

The crash involved a 2008 Lexus, operated by Yan Yan Han, 59, of Bridgewater.

The pedestrian was Kelsey Benson, 28, of Hopatcong. Benson was walking on Route 28 when she was struck by the aforementioned Lexus, Greco said.

Members of the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Paramedic unit responded to the scene to render aid to Benson, but Greco said she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Greco, the cause of the accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Greco at 908-722-4111 ext. 4186.

