ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Woman walking on Route 28 killed in car crash in Bridgewater

By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBcOF_0g19YnBM00

BRIDGEWATER – A woman walking on Route 28 was killed early Sunday after being struck by a car, Traffic Safety Officer Joseph Greco said.

The Bridgewater Township Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash with a pedestrian that occurred at 12:46 a.m. on Route 28 westbound, near Vanderveer Road, Greco said.

The crash involved a 2008 Lexus, operated by Yan Yan Han, 59, of Bridgewater.

The pedestrian was Kelsey Benson, 28, of Hopatcong. Benson was walking on Route 28 when she was struck by the aforementioned Lexus, Greco said.

READ: Appeals court rejects gun permit for 'combative or aggressive' Bridgewater man

Members of the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Paramedic unit responded to the scene to render aid to Benson, but Greco said she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Greco, the cause of the accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Greco at 908-722-4111 ext. 4186.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com , part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin . To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Woman walking on Route 28 killed in car crash in Bridgewater

Comments / 5

Related
NJ.com

Driver killed, 8 others hurt in crash on Garden State Parkway

A South Plainfield man was killed and eight other people were hurt Tuesday when a van and pickup truck collided on the Garden State Parkway in Union County, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 140.3 in Kenilworth, according to New Jersey State Police.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopatcong, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgewater, NJ
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man killed in highway crash

State police say one person died and two others were injured in a weekend crash on Interstate 84 in Danbury. According to investigators, 77-year-old Mariano Canales-Hernandez was hit just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes near exit 4
DANBURY, CT
LehighValleyLive.com

Chevy SUV crashes onto porch of Phillipsburg home

Emergency personnel responded early Monday afternoon after an SUV slammed sideways into a porch in the 600 block of South Main Street in Phillipsburg. The black Chevrolet Tahoe with a rear New Jersey license plate ended up on the porch of the home and nearly on top of the natural gas meter. The meter was later removed, according to a report from the scene.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Hopatcong Woman, 28, Killed By Car In Bridgewater

A 28-year-old Hopatcong woman was struck and killed by a car in Bridgewater overnight, authorities said. Kelsey Benson was walking on State Highway 28 when she was struck by a Lexus driven by a 59-year-old Bridgewater man around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 5, local police said. Members of Robert Wood...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Traffic Safety#Lexus#Mycentraljersey Com#The Usa Today Network
Daily Voice

Bear Struck, Killed On Route 208

A motorist escaped injury when her sedan struck and killed a small black bear on Route 208, authorities said. The 30-year-old Haskell resident was headed north by herself on the highway when her 2016 Subaru WRX hit the bear between Ewing and Summit avenues in Franklin Lakes around 11 p.m. Friday, Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from N.J. lake

A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was puled from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while trying to swim across Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Bear fatally struck on I-84 in Middletown

A bear was fatally struck in Middletown Sunday, despite rescuers' best efforts to help. State police say the animal was hit by a vehicle on I-84 in Middletown. A FedEx truck stopped to protect the bear from being hit further. An Erlich Pest Control wildlife rescuer on the scene says...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

727
Followers
748
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy