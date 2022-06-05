ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eleven candidates vie for spots on the Natrona County Commission

By Abigail Landwehr abigail.landwehr@trib.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour seats, 11 candidates. The election for the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners is shaping up to be an interesting, and crowded, race. Four of the five current commissioners are up for reelection this year: Chairman Paul Bertoglio, Vice Chair Jim Milne, Rob Hendry and Peter Nicolaysen. All are seeking...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper City Council approves $250,000 land purchase

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Tuesday June 7, Casper’s City Council held a discussion involving parkway parking permits that the city is planning to enforce. The proposed permits are expects to cost $125 dollars for the first and then have a renewal fee of $25 per year. This purchase would procure the parkway areas in front of a permit holders residence so that no other person could legally park there.
CASPER, WY
newsfromthestates.com

The ‘other’ primary: Three Dems vie for Cheney seat

Sweetwater County Democratic Party chief Meghan Jensen is a concrete contractor, a former school cook and a soccer mom who views both leading Republican candidates for Congress as “elitists” who are out of touch with working class Wyoming. Fremont County Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull is seeking...
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Carbon County mental health examiner resigns

After less than two years as Carbon County’s mental health examiner, Denise Rice has resigned from the position. The Board of Commissioners plans to advertise for the position, which state law requires. Mental health examiners provide clinical analysis and recommendations in some cases that come before law enforcement and...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vie#Wyoming Senate#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#The Casper City Council#Republican
capcity.news

Wyoming’s SLIB declines Town of Lyman’s $6M grant and loan requests for new assisted living center

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

BLM makes 35,000 acre land purchase in Natrona County

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has acquired over 35,000 acres of land in Natrona County in what the federal agency said is the largest land purchase in Wyoming history. The purchase of 35,670 acres increases public access for recreation on almost nine miles...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Out-Of-State Hunter Pays $115k For Bighorn Sheep Hunting Tag At Lander Event

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An out-of-state hunter paid $115,000 at a charity event in Lander last weekend for the opportunity to hunt a bighorn sheep in Wyoming. That may sound like a lot, but it’s actually a bargain price according to the Wyoming Wild Sheep...
cowboystatedaily.com

Casper Police Found Justified In Fatal Shooting Evansville Man In March

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County District Attorney has found that four Casper police officers were justified in shooting and killing an Evansville man during an 18-hour standoff with police in March. Casper police officials announced the findings on Tuesday. Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police seeking felon Antonio Harrington; reward for successful prosecution

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced Tuesday that it is searching for Antonio Harrington, a local and wanted person for multiple felonies. “If you have information pertaining to his location, please call the Casper Police Department Investigative Services Division at 307-235-7517,” the department said on social media.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (6/1/22 – 6/5/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
kolomkobir.com

A cattle ranch in Wyoming sold by Mason Morse Ranch

Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of ​​Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of ​​just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Kids Can Go Flying This Weekend FOR FREE!

There is not much for a young person that can beat the thrill of climbing up to the clouds in a small plane. To say it is inspiring is an understatement. Each year The Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, takes young people up for free at your local airport. Bring...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming could see hail in Monday, Tuesday storms; Casper to climb to 91 degrees by Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The northern third of the state, including the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County, could see thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, with hail, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain possible, according to the NWS in Riverton. South central and southeast Wyoming could also see some afternoon and evening thunderstorms Monday with small hail and 50+ mph wind gusts possible, according to the NWS in Cheyenne.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

PhotoFest: Wyoming-Nebraska 6 Man Shoot-Out

The football season isn't quite over yet. This week, we'll have the annual Shrine Bowl in Casper, and over the weekend, the Wyoming-Nebraska 6 Man all-star game was held at Chadron State. The Wyoming crew won the game 68-44 on Friday thanks to some outstanding individual efforts. It was an excellent way for these guys to end the 6 man season and we have more than a few photos from the game, compliments of Angie Erickson. Enjoy!
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy