Eleven candidates vie for spots on the Natrona County Commission
By Abigail Landwehr abigail.landwehr@trib.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 days ago
Four seats, 11 candidates. The election for the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners is shaping up to be an interesting, and crowded, race. Four of the five current commissioners are up for reelection this year: Chairman Paul Bertoglio, Vice Chair Jim Milne, Rob Hendry and Peter Nicolaysen. All are seeking...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although retired Army colonel Denton Knapp admits he’s not a frontrunner candidate in the Republican race for U.S. Congress, he’s not letting a new job be an excuse to drop out of the race. Earlier this week, Knapp started...
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Tuesday June 7, Casper’s City Council held a discussion involving parkway parking permits that the city is planning to enforce. The proposed permits are expects to cost $125 dollars for the first and then have a renewal fee of $25 per year. This purchase would procure the parkway areas in front of a permit holders residence so that no other person could legally park there.
Sweetwater County Democratic Party chief Meghan Jensen is a concrete contractor, a former school cook and a soccer mom who views both leading Republican candidates for Congress as “elitists” who are out of touch with working class Wyoming. Fremont County Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull is seeking...
After less than two years as Carbon County’s mental health examiner, Denise Rice has resigned from the position. The Board of Commissioners plans to advertise for the position, which state law requires. Mental health examiners provide clinical analysis and recommendations in some cases that come before law enforcement and...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board considered Business Ready Community grant and loan requests from three towns during a meeting on Thursday, June 2. The five elected officials on the SLIB unanimously approved requests from the Town of Hudson and the Town of Sinclair but the board did not approve requests from the Town of Lyman, according to a press release from the Wyoming Business Council.
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has acquired over 35,000 acres of land in Natrona County in what the federal agency said is the largest land purchase in Wyoming history. The purchase of 35,670 acres increases public access for recreation on almost nine miles...
**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An out-of-state hunter paid $115,000 at a charity event in Lander last weekend for the opportunity to hunt a bighorn sheep in Wyoming. That may sound like a lot, but it’s actually a bargain price according to the Wyoming Wild Sheep...
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County law enforcement was able to arrest an escapee following a brief chase west of Casper on Wednesday, according to a release from the Mills Police Department. The U.S. Marshals alerted Natrona County law enforcement on Wednesday that 37-year-old Christopher Blevins, who had escaped last...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County District Attorney has found that four Casper police officers were justified in shooting and killing an Evansville man during an 18-hour standoff with police in March. Casper police officials announced the findings on Tuesday. Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Outdoor enthusiasts and Hunters just got way more room to roam, thanks to a $21M land purchase from the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM recently purchased their largest property ever from the Marton family, adding 35,670 acres to the national system...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white female has been identified as a suspect who started a fire in late May that caused significant damage to an abortion clinic in Casper, according to the city’s police department. Casper police officials on Tuesday released information about...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department announced Tuesday that it is searching for Antonio Harrington, a local and wanted person for multiple felonies. “If you have information pertaining to his location, please call the Casper Police Department Investigative Services Division at 307-235-7517,” the department said on social media.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
It only lasted 18 months, but the Pony Express made an impact on history that is still strong today. The annual Pony Express Re-ride is underway and will be rolling through Wyoming this week. The ride always either starts or ends in St. Joseph, MO and Sacramento, CA and in...
Operation Wyoming Winter Calving is a winter production cattle ranch that provides a forage base and facilities for the winter and cares for 3,500 cows and/calves from December through April. This central Wyoming farm in Fremont County is located eight miles west of Riverton, Wyoming off Interstate 26. The site is well known as the forage production area of Wyoming due to its abundant water supply, productive land, and mild, open winters. Located on an area of just over 1,000 acres, the ranching operation includes the cultivation of 10,000 tons of forage maize and 2,000 tons of alfalfa hay with feeding and calf facilities consisting of living quarters, shops, sheds, barns and lots and feeding pastures. The operation is a value-added company that provides feed and services to livestock producers and labor in the region.
There is not much for a young person that can beat the thrill of climbing up to the clouds in a small plane. To say it is inspiring is an understatement. Each year The Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, takes young people up for free at your local airport. Bring...
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The northern third of the state, including the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County, could see thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, with hail, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain possible, according to the NWS in Riverton. South central and southeast Wyoming could also see some afternoon and evening thunderstorms Monday with small hail and 50+ mph wind gusts possible, according to the NWS in Cheyenne.
The Casper Police Department recently announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Denver Field Division is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect who attempted to burn down the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper two weeks ago.
The football season isn't quite over yet. This week, we'll have the annual Shrine Bowl in Casper, and over the weekend, the Wyoming-Nebraska 6 Man all-star game was held at Chadron State. The Wyoming crew won the game 68-44 on Friday thanks to some outstanding individual efforts. It was an excellent way for these guys to end the 6 man season and we have more than a few photos from the game, compliments of Angie Erickson. Enjoy!
Comments / 0