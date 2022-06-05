ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texify your next meal with these recipes from Texas

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lls0z_0g19Xinw00

A 2019 study by Hotschedules , a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association .

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Texas.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Dakota’s Texas Style Chili

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 cups
– Number of ingredients: 13
Read more about the recipe here

White Texas Sheet Cake

– Cook: 20 minutes
– Additional: 20 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 10×15-inch sheet cake
– Number of ingredients: 14
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Jambalaya

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
Read more about the recipe here

San Antonio Salad

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 25 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
Read more about the recipe here

Tex-Mex Patty Melts

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 25 minutes
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Simple Texas Salsa

– Prep: 5 minutes
– Total: 5 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 1/2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Tejano Style Shrimp Cocktail

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Pork Ribs

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 5 hrs
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 13 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
Read more about the recipe here

Potato and Bean Enchiladas

– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 45 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Read more about the recipe here

Terry’s Texas Pinto Beans

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Honey Smoked Turkey

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 3 hrs 15 minutes
– Total: 3 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 (12 pound) turkey
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Slow-Cooked, Texas-Style Beef Brisket

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

– Prep: 40 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 18
Read more about the recipe here

Cowboy Caviar

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Additional: 20 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Long Rice Soup

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Additional: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Deer Chili

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Mexican Corn

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Keto Tex-Mex Ground Beef Casserole

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 50 minutes
– Additional: 5 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 1 11×7-inch casserole
– Number of ingredients: 16
Read more about the recipe here

Boudreaux’s Zydeco Stomp Gumbo

– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
Read more about the recipe here

Seven Layer Tex Mex Dip

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Total: 15 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Mom’s Favorite Baked Mac and Cheese

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Additional: 10 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 12 hrs
– Total: 12 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Grandma’s Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 10×15-inch cake
– Number of ingredients: 15
Read more about the recipe here

Soul Smothered Chicken

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Sausage Kolaches (Klobasneks)

– Prep: 45 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
Read more about the recipe here

D’s Famous Salsa

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Cowboy Stew

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
Read more about the recipe here

Best-Ever Texas Caviar

– Prep: 35 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
Read more about the recipe here

Spicy Fish Soup

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Caviar I

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 8 cups
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Texas-Style Baked Beans

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
Read more about the recipe here

King Beef Oven Brisket

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Aunt Blanche’s Blueberry Muffins

– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Sausage Jalapeno Poppers

– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 20 minutes
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 60 poppers
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Sheet Cake I

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 1 – 15×10 inch jelly roll cake
– Number of ingredients: 15
Read more about the recipe here

Real Texas Chili

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Daddy’s ‘If They’da had This at the Alamo we would’ha WON!’ Texas Chili

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
Read more about the recipe here

Winter Blossom’s Often Requested Ham Salad

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Texas Sheet Cake VI

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 15 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 – 12×18 inch sheet pan
– Number of ingredients: 16
Read more about the recipe here

Tex-Mex Turkey Soup

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 22
Read more about the recipe here

Easy Texas Chili

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 8 cups
– Number of ingredients: 12
Read more about the recipe here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Greyson F

Texas BBQ Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some mouthwatering BBQ.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. If there’s one food style that has long gone well with the warm weather of summer, it’s BBQ. Around greater Tucson, there are several fantastic destinations to dine in or carry out BBQ, and now, there is about to be another, coming directly from the meat-loving state of Texas.
TUCSON, AZ
Lincoln Report

3 Incredible Small Towns in Texas

There is a wide variety of small towns in Texas, each with its own distinctive characteristics. If you're looking for a place to slow down and enjoy some old-fashioned Texas hospitality, then one of these towns is sure to fit the bill.
TEXAS STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch This Texas Man Catch a 8-Foot, 300-Pound Alligator Gar That Could’ve Been the World Record

Payton Moore, a resident of Sugar Land, Texas, managed to catch and release an 8-foot, 300-pound alligator gar in a bayou near Houston. When he first hooked the fish, he thought he snagged a tree or something else in the water, but quickly realized that it was just a huge fish. Moore filmed himself catching the massive alligator gar, and you can see him struggle as he attempts to reel it in.
HOUSTON, TX
munaluchi

Classy Engagement Session in Downtown Dallas, Texas

This classy engagement session in downtown Dallas, Texas has sleek looks, flirty glances, and lots of love!. Valarie and Joe first met at a singing gig in Memphis, Tennessee. After a year of friendship, a natural romance blossomed between them. Valarie shares, “After about 2 years I knew he would be my future Husband, he has always been gentle, loving and in my corner every step of the way!”
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

Whataburger employee shares store secrets

When it comes to great burgers, Whataburger is definitely at the top of the list for many people, especially for those who live in Texas, since the first restaurant was opened here back in 1950. If you love eating here, then you should definitely know about some store secrets that have been shared online. If you already knew all of this and you could even add some more store secrets to the list, please share them in the comment section down below.
TEXAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a major city in south-central Texas. There are 1,434,625 residents, but none has more money than Christopher Goldsbury. The City of San Antonio is the seventh-most populous city in the country and the second-most populous city in Texas after The City of Houston, which has 2,3223,660 residents. San Antonio is also the largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States, with a 64% Hispanic population.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
