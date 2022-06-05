ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In Pennsylvania: Zach Shamburg

By James Wesser, Dennis Owens
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how Doug Mastriano said he will talk to the congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He will also talk about how some state lawmakers are trying to help ambulance and emergency services by raising Medicaid reimbursements.

He will then be joined by Zach Shamburg, president, and CEO of the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association.

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

