Albuquerque, NM

Tambakis saves a win for NM United on the road, 2-1 over Orange County

By Jared Chester
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United won their fourth-straight game on Saturday, after taking out reigning USL Championship Champion Orange County. This match got off to a weird start, as it was delayed by an hour due to transmission issues within the Orange County crew, but when this game did get started up, NM United would get going right away.

Isotopes hosting adaptive skills camp for kids with special needs

NM United led 2-0 at the end of the first half after getting goals from Justin Portillo and Chris Wehan. The Black and Yellow held that lead through 90 minutes, but once again, stoppage time would not be their friend. Orange County scored a goal in stoppage and then had a chance to tie the game on a PK with no time left on the clock, but cue the heroics as Alex Tambakis made a huge save to save the win for NM United.

NM United is now 6-2-4 on the season. They will get a week off until they play again on the road at Oakland on Wednesday, June 15.

Kayaker drowns at Lake Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say Raul Gomez died at Lake Farmington after his kayak flipped June 5. They say he was paddling in windy conditions and by the time other kayakers reached him, he had gone under. A New Mexico State Police dive team recovered his body Monday morning. Police say he was not wearing a […]
Pacheco and Allen win nominations for Bernalillo County Sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the race for Bernalillo County Sheriff was particularly crowded this year, two former law enforcement officers have commanding leads for the Republican and Democrat nominations. Democrat John D. Allen is leading by more than 20 points while on the Republican side, Paul A. Pacheco is up by more than 25 points. Allen […]
Father mourns loss of son in deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father is in mourning, after losing his 21-year-old son in a deadly crash late last week. Police are blaming it on a drunk driver. “It took one second,” said Victor Sandoval. Early Friday morning on June 3rd, Sandoval woke up to a father’s worst nightmare. “His girlfriend, somebody came by early […]
Rebecca Dow concedes GOP nomination for governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, the second-place candidate among the Republicans, pledged to continue fighting for her party during her concession speech. “I started this campaign with one goal in mind, to make MLG a one-term governor. I’m right here today as ready to fight tomorrow as I was yesterday, to make sure MLG is a […]
Las Vegas woman accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Briana Thomas is accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Truth or Consequences. State Police say on May 8, Thomas collided head-on with another car at the intersection of Highway 181 and Warm Springs Blvd. One person was killed, and another three were injured. A criminal […]
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest two 16-year-olds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies and United States Marshal Service took two juveniles into custody Monday, June 6. The 16-year-olds were located near the 1700 block of Menaul Blvd., near I-40. According to BCSO, the first juvenile had a felony warrant for his arrest, accused of involvement in multiple drive-by shootings. The second […]
Ronchetti wins GOP nomination in New Mexico governor race

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mark Ronchetti has won the Republican primary for governor and will challenge incumbent Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. The former television meteorologist defeated four other candidates Tuesday. KRQE political expert Gabe Sanchez believes voters could start seeing the first wave of ads from both candidates as early as Wednesday morning. […]
Accused car thief now facing federal gun charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lee Barela, the man accused of stealing a car and barricading himself inside a convenience store, is now facing federal gun charges. Police say Barela and Mia Avalos lead officers on a chase May 26 when they crashed into a truck at Coors and Bluewater. They hid inside a nearby Circle K […]
Teens charged with stealing flags from Belen veteran’s memorial

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Six teenagers are facing charges for the theft of three flags from the Belen Veteran’s Memorial. “This kind of disrespect to our veterans and our, American flag to the veterans of city of Belen and Valencia county is not going to be tolerated,” said Chief James Harris, Belen Police Department. The teens were […]
Former power of attorney sentenced for exploiting nursing home resident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gualupe Evelyn Kingston has been sentenced to five years in prison for financially exploiting a nursing home patient and defrauding the state’s Medicare program. According to officials, Kingston, who was the nursing home resident’s power of attorney, told the Human Services Department that money belonging to a nursing home resident was being held […]
Brian Colón loses in democratic attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic Attorney General candidate Brian Colón has lost the race to Raul Torrez according to unofficial numbers. Colón hosted his election watch party at his home in Albuquerque. He said he likes to spend election nights with his closest friends and family. Colón...
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico primaries, Deputy’s confusion, Hot with storms, Arroyo trespassers, Zoo upgrades

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring Low voter turnout so far for primary election in Bernalillo County Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ Paramount accused of copyright infringement over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Italy seizes […]
