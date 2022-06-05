Tambakis saves a win for NM United on the road, 2-1 over Orange County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United won their fourth-straight game on Saturday, after taking out reigning USL Championship Champion Orange County. This match got off to a weird start, as it was delayed by an hour due to transmission issues within the Orange County crew, but when this game did get started up, NM United would get going right away.

NM United led 2-0 at the end of the first half after getting goals from Justin Portillo and Chris Wehan. The Black and Yellow held that lead through 90 minutes, but once again, stoppage time would not be their friend. Orange County scored a goal in stoppage and then had a chance to tie the game on a PK with no time left on the clock, but cue the heroics as Alex Tambakis made a huge save to save the win for NM United.

NM United is now 6-2-4 on the season. They will get a week off until they play again on the road at Oakland on Wednesday, June 15.

