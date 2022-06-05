Grilled Coleslaw

If you've ever found yourself planning a last-minute barbecue on a busy summer weekend, then you might know how stressful it is to try to pick out the right selection of meats and recipes that are perfect for the grill. But this summer, Aldi is offering customers a solution that takes the stress of choosing out of the barbecue equation. The grocery chain is selling a Grill Master Collection box that's filled with a variety of meat that can be cooked for a crowd, totaling 7.37 pounds of meat.

