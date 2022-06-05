ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Alex moving through the Atlantic

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Alex has formed in the Atlantic. It became much more organized as it pushed offshore of Florida and over the warm Atlantic waters.

Alex was not named yet as it moved over SWFL, but it sure did bring a whole lot of rain! The highest totals, as of this morning, were over 8 inches!

Alex will continue to race off through the Atlantic gaining some strength over the next 36 hours before weakening by midweek.

The National Hurricane Center isn’t monitoring any other areas in the tropics other than TS Alex.

Stay with ABC7 for Your Most Accurate Forecast this hurricane season!

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

