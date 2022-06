The Class 1a State Baseball Trophy will be making the short trip up the Kin/Lou Blacktop 18 miles to its new home as the North Clay Cardinals became the 2nd straight National Trail Conference team to win the state championship knocking off Brown County 12-4 in the title game at Dozer Park in Peoria. Collyn Ballard and Holden Clifton drove in 3 runs each with 2 RBI from Logan Fleener. Layton Dawkins also drove in a run. Holden Clifton was the winning pitcher going 5 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs with Carson Burkett going 2 innings.

COLUMBIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO